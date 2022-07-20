ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Some Knoxville City Council members express concerns about proposed Real Time Crime Center

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was still not clear Tuesday what kind of information the Knoxville Police Department could collect with a new Real Time Crime Center. The center would establish a network of new cameras watching several nooks and crannies of the city. Proponents said the cameras would...

