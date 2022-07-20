ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Juneau mother says her daughter was almost kidnapped while attending a Native Youth Conference in Minnesota

 1 day ago

Hundreds of boxed meals sat stacked up on a table in front of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday as homeless outreach groups worked on delivering the meals to anyone living unsheltered in Anchorage.

960 The Ref

Alaska police shooting: Officer, suspect hurt in shootout at Anchorage campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska police officer and a suspect are recovering from injuries following a shootout at an Anchorage campground Wednesday night, authorities said. According to the Anchorage Daily News and KTUU, the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. local time at the Centennial Park Campground in East Anchorage. Two Anchorage police officers encountered a man suspected in connection with “an earlier eluding,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Officer, man wounded in shootout at Anchorage homeless camp

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage police officer and a man were wounded late Wednesday in a gun battle at a city-owned campground that has been turned into an outdoor shelter for homeless people. The shooting occurred the same day another bear attracted to unsecured food was killed in the campground. Two officers were conducting a security check at Centennial Campground in east Anchorage when they came across a vehicle that matched the description of one that had eluded police on Tuesday, updated information released Thursday by the Anchorage Police Department said. Police said they saw a man, later identified as Iese Gali Jr., 32, near the vehicle. Officers tried to talk to him, but police said in a statement that he ignored them and walked to another vehicle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Officer-involved shooting at homeless campground

Details are sketchy at this hour, but a large police presence was at the Centennial Campground Wednesday, where there has been an officer-involved shooting. Early reports indicate that no one is dead but that an officer had to use his weapon and an officer has been wounded. Numerous reports indicate there were several rounds fired.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts

According to a community alert, officers responded to 8400 Starview Drive at 8:55 p.m., which is inside the boundary of the Centennial Park Campground. "A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues," police wrote. "There are no road closures at this time. Please avoid the area and follow officer's instructions if you need to be in the vicinity. This is a developing investigation. More information will be forthcoming."
ANCHORAGE, AK
Zipline park in Palmer becomes first tandem in the state

According to a community alert, officers responded to 8400 Starview Drive at 8:55 p.m., which is inside the boundary of the Centennial Park Campground. “A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues,” police wrote. “There are no road closures at this time. Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions if you need to be in the vicinity. This is a developing investigation. More information will be forthcoming.”
PALMER, AK
Anchorage police investigated in White Privilege card photo

ANCHORAGE — An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage police officer was shown in a photo with a woman in town for a Donald Trump rally flashing a novelty “White Privilege card.”. The social media post caused concerns about racial equality in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Man plunges truck in hole on the washed-out Richardson Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It seems remarkable that 64-year-old Bob Barnes wasn’t seriously injured when he drove his truck into a 20-foot hole near a washed out bridge on the Richardson Highway last week. Barnes said he didn’t realize the road was closed or that the bridge at Bear Creek had washed out.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Coast Guard rescues boaters near Kotzebue

Anchorage Animal Care and Control partners with PetHub to combat Lost Pet Prevention Month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage man sent to prison for illegal hunt guiding, other crimes

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegally selling big game guiding services in 2018. According to court documents, Stephen Jeremy Hicks, 45, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one felony violation of the Lacey Act...
Police: Hoonah house fire was in temporary employee housing

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate a house fire early Thursday morning. According to police chief Eric Hurtado, the building was set up for temporary housing of guest workers that are employed by Icy Strait Point. The building is made up of...
HOONAH, AK
Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness says it will help, then refuses to help people at Centennial Park, then says it may help out after all … depending

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness told its partners on Monday that it would do outreach services to help rehouse homeless people at the Centennial Campground. Within a few hours, the group said it was withdrawing all of its outreach services to the campground, which had been turned into a space for homeless people earlier this month, when wildfires in the unsupervised camps around Anchorage green spaces posed a major threat to life and property.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Second driver dies after Sunday crash on Parks Highway

Hundreds of boxed meals sat stacked up on a table in front of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday as homeless outreach groups worked on delivering the meals to anyone living unsheltered in Anchorage. Anchorage Animal Care and Control partners with PetHub to combat Lost Pet Prevention Month. Updated: 1...
ANCHORAGE, AK
AFN praises signing ceremony for Alaska tribal recognition bill

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives is celebrating the signing of House Bill 123 next week, which provides for state recognition of tribes. According to an AFN news release, the bill, "recognizes the status of Alaska tribes and represents an important step forward to modernizing state policy toward Alaska Native tribes."
ALASKA STATE
Centennial Park Campground update

So far this summer the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has counted a total of 73.7 million salmon, shattering the previous record of 67.7 million set last year. The current salmon harvest for Bristol Bay this summer stands at 56.4 million, which eclipses the 1995 record of 44.3 million.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Car flipped in single-vehicle crash

Hundreds of boxed meals sat stacked up on a table in front of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday as homeless outreach groups worked on delivering the meals to anyone living unsheltered in Anchorage. Anchorage Animal Care and Control partners with PetHub to combat Lost Pet Prevention Month. Updated: 18...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Fifth bear killed at Centennial Park in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another bear was shot and killed Wednesday morning near the Centennial Park Campground in Anchorage where over 200 homeless residents are currently camping. According to Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist David Battle, an adult male black bear was shot by Alaska Wildlife Troopers at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Record-setting harvest for Bristol Bay salmon

An Anchorage woman lost more than $4,000 after falling victim to a scam that appeared to have originated from the Social Security Administration. She never thought she would fall for a scam and now wants others to be alerted to this type of crime. The Richardson Highway opened to one...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Search for missing grandma halted after toddler found in car

Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers have halted their search for a missing woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car stuck in the mud on a rural road. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days. The Alaska Department...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Rafter dies in Tsina River near Valdez

So far this summer the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has counted a total of 73.7 million salmon, shattering the previous record of 67.7 million set last year. The current salmon harvest for Bristol Bay this summer stands at 56.4 million, which eclipses the 1995 record of 44.3 million.
ANCHORAGE, AK

