Juneau mother says her daughter was almost kidnapped while attending a Native Youth Conference in Minnesota

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage police officer and a man were wounded late Wednesday in a gun battle at a city-owned campground that has been turned into an outdoor shelter for homeless people. The shooting occurred the same day another bear attracted to unsecured food was killed in the campground. Two officers were conducting a security check at Centennial Campground in east Anchorage when they came across a vehicle that matched the description of one that had eluded police on Tuesday, updated information released Thursday by the Anchorage Police Department said. Police said they saw a man, later identified as Iese Gali Jr., 32, near the vehicle. Officers tried to talk to him, but police said in a statement that he ignored them and walked to another vehicle.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 HOUR AGO