SANFORD, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department will be going door-to-door in a Sanford neighborhood on Wednesday giving out free smoke alarms to residents. Last week, a home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood went up in flames and more than half of it was damaged. Firefighters say the home had no smoke detectors. While everyone survived the fire, it was a close call and could have had a very different and tragic outcome.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO