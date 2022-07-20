Jersey Proud: Westfield mom to be honored at ESPY Awards

I found my heart in a bush after eating lunch with my friends. I feel that the heart came to me because I lost my granddaughter earlier this year when she was stillborn. The day out with friends was very nice but this heart truly made my day. Thank you to whoever made this you are a blessing.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new Buffalo-born clothing brand that is proudly "calling all short girls." 'Shortgirl' clothing is a new e-commerce business that founder Sue Schaffstall says addresses an age-old issue. "I am 4-foot-9 and I have always struggled with finding clothes that fit properly," says...
Saint Mary's Home announced its 2022 Ageless Remarkable Erieite recipients Wednesday morning. They are Rev. Charles Brock, Joe Salvia, Anita Salvia and Rena Wierbinski. The announcement came during a brunch at Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge. They will be publicly recognized at the annual Saint Mary's Follies on Sept. 8...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo on Thursday announced the assignment of five pastors to its Five Families of Parishes. The pilot is part of the Diocese's Road to Renewal effort. The Road to Renewal is a parish model that groups the Buffalo Diocese's 161 parishes into 36 "Families of Parishes."
It is National Hot Dog Day and Buffalo, New York is celebrating. There are a ton of places that are offering free or great deals on hot dogs for today, July 20, 2022. Rayzor’s Dawg House -- 8178 N Main St, Eden, NY 14057. One FREE hot dog per...
There are a lot of good burger places around Western New York, but this new one in Buffalo takes the cake. Easily. This is officially the new #1 place to get a cheeseburger in the Buffalo area. Just according to us, but we have been to A LOT of burger joints.
If you find yourself in the Northtowns for a day, one area worth exploring is the region home to the Tonawandas. Sharing the Erie Barge Canal, the twin cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda offer a variety of places to eat, drink, shop, listen to live music, and venture along the Niagara River and Erie Canal.
Summer is the best time to be in Western New York, we tell ourselves. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Sunsets over the lake. Hanging out until 9:30 on a weekday. The sound of reggaeton blaring out of cars on the West Side. The sound of classic rock blaring out of cars in West Seneca. Festival food. Beer tents. Cargo shorts.
Chicken wings are the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York. It’s a stereotypical food for this region but as fully embrace it. If you ask certain Buffalonians about where to get the best wings in town and you’ll usually get the same 4-5 answers. You can also find good to decent wings at literally dozens of restaurants in Western New York but a few do stand above the rest.
One famous face will be leaving Western New York in just a few weeks. You have gotten to know her over the last few years on the television screen every morning, but before she dabbled in television, she was a radio personality. She has brought fun and smiles to Buffalo’s morning television audience, serving as one of your most trusted sources for news in Western New York.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nickel City Canine Rescue is looking for temporary or permanent homes for six puppies that are at risk of being euthanized. The puppies are 14 weeks old and roughly 16 pounds each. They are on their way from the southern U.S. and are expected to arrive in Western New York on Sunday.
Today is National Hot Dog Day. To celebrate, Ted's Hot Dogs is offering a golden keychain! We wish more companies could do it too. Did you know that hot dogs were originally called dachshund sausages because they resembled the long bodies of a dachshund breed? It was later shortened to hot dog. There's a long history behind these things...and today is the day to celebrate them.
Alex Jennings was on the right path, the former Buffalo State defensive back actually left Buffalo State to pursue an acting career. He was on the set of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” and left Buffalo for Charleston, South Carolina. Well, when leaving the July 4th festivities in South...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On 716 Day — July 16 — animal rescue 716 Paws saved 18 dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized at an overcrowded shelter in Texas. Pilot Frank Maresca (below, right) of Dog is My CoPilot flew the dogs from Sugar Land, Texas to Dunkirk, N.Y., where volunteers took them to their foster homes. The flight was sponsored by Petco Love and Maresca donated his time for the flight.
Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township. According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to […]
Is it hot enough for you? Across the United States (and the globe) there are millions sweating in the heat of the summer. What do you do to cool off? Stay in the air-conditioned comfort of home? Swim in a pool or shower in cold water? What if you could invite your friends and family to join you on you very own PRIVATE beach? Now that is refreshing!
As the Buffalo Bills get ready for training camp to begin and we are all anxiously waiting for the season to start, there is one popular hotel for fans that is going up for sale. When people from out of town fly in to Buffalo, there are many who choose to stay in the closest hotel to the airport. One of them is being sold and auction soon.
If a band ever comes through Western New York and wants a shoo-in for some big screams and yells they should play the Buffalo Bills shout song. Last night, New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022 came through the KeyBank Center to a house full of 90s pop fans. During the show, the band played a couple of snippets of cover songs. It started with LMFAO + Lil Jon's song called 'Shots' and then they rolled into The Isley Brother's song called 'Shout'.
July 20 marks the day we honor the Weiner for National Hot Dog Day. Frankfurt, Germany is said to be the birthplace of frankfurters (hence the name). But did you know the corndog was created in New York?. Stanley Jenkins was a businessman, Buffalo Common Councilman, and part-time inventor. He's...
