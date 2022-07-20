ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John to bring his Yellow Brick Road final world tour back Australia with four encore shows next year after cutting it short in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

He was forced to cut his Yellow Brick Road final world tour in Australia short in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

But Sir Elton John has thrilled his Aussie fans by announcing he will return Down Under in January next year with four encore shows.

The British star, 75, shared the exciting new on his Instagram page on Tuesday, telling his fans he would be performing in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE1pK_0glfHKFI00
Elton John will bring his Yellow Brick Road final world tour back Australia with four encore shows after cutting it short in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic 

'In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows. I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!' he wrote.

'I'm so excited to share my very last Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows with you in January 2023,' he added in a video message to his fans.

'I cannot believe it’ll be three years since our last visit.'

Sir Elton will start his mini Australian tour in Newcastle at the McDonald Jones Stadium on January 10, 2023.

It will be the first time ever the beloved star has performed in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2zJT_0glfHKFI00
Sir Elton will start his mini Australian tour in Newcastle at the McDonald Jones Stadium on January 10, 2023. It will be the first time ever the beloved star has performed in the city 

He will then play at the AAMI Stadium in Melbourne on January 13, followed by a concert at the new Sydney Football Stadium on January 18.

Elton's Aussie tour dates

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle - Tue 10 Jan

AAMI Park, Melbourne - Friday 13 Jan

Allianz Stadium, Sydney - Wed 18 Jan

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - Sat 21 Jan

His last ever show in Australia is scheduled for Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on January 21.

The Rocketman icon teased fans about what they can expect from the shows in his video announcement.

'Join me for a night of memories, singalongs, and a fond farewell,' he said.

The tour coincides with a Christmas holiday the singer has planned with his husband David Furnish and their sons, Zach, 11 and Elijah, nine.

Sir Elton talked about his travel plans in an interview with Ben Fordham on 2GB radio back in November.

'My family and I will be coming to Australia for Christmas in 2022. My boys have absolutely fallen in love with Australia,' he said.

In March, Sir Elton appeared via video link when he dedicated one of his famous songs to Shane Warne's three children during the cricketer's memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The rock legend performed his classic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me as Warne's son Jackson as well as daughters Summer and Brooke sat in the audience.

He first began his Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour in September 2018 and it will stretch on into 2023.

Sir Elton will also be returning to New Zealand in January next year, after cancelling shows there in February 2020 after he contracted pneumonia.

Tickets go on sale for Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road encore tour dates in Australia next week, and can be purchased on https://oznz.eltonjohn.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KL5Wh_0glfHKFI00
 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sw1Pb_0glfHKFI00
 

