South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Department of Planning and Zoning has signed off on plans for a five-story hotel near Burlington International Airport. An airport hotel has been in the works since 2018. Initial plans were approved in 2020. After changes made by the City of Burlington, it was resubmitted to the South Burlington planners in May. The plan signed Wednesday increases the number of rooms from 111 to 119.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO