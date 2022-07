It's official. After years of development announcements, Amazon will be rolling out delivery by drone for Prime customers in areas of California and Texas. While that's a small slice of customers, for now, this news couldn't be more important for the commercial drone sector, which has been gathering tons of momentum over the last few months. Amazon will join Walmart in offering limited drone delivery to a subset of customers, signaling a vote of confidence in the technology and a shifting regulatory environment from the two behemoth retailers.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO