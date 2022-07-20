ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Mary Anderson’s ex Matthew Davis ‘shot dead by Vermont police’ after missing Harvard woman’s body was found in truck

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THE person of interest in the case of a 23-year-old whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, cops say.

Massachusetts State Police have identified Mary Anderson's ex Matthew Davis, 34, as the man fatally shot during a confrontation by police in Vermont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCco6_0glfGgw100
The ex-boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, according to Massachusetts State Police Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI0ff_0glfGgw100
Cops were searching for Matthew Davis (pictured) after Mary Anderson's body was found in Vermont Credit: Vermont State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fh5aP_0glfGgw100
Anderson's family reported her missing on Sunday evening Credit: GoFundMe

Vermont State Police said late Tuesday that officers saw the person of interest in Anderson's suspicious death walking in West Brattleboro around 7.45pm local time.

Cops tried to talk with the man and at some point, officers shot and killed him, a news release from state police said.

Vermont authorities declined to immediately release the name of the person of interest who was killed.

Massachusetts State Police later said on Twitter that Davis, who was initially called "a potential source of information," had been fatally shot during the confrontation with police in Vermont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq59g_0glfGgw100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1etw_0glfGgw100

Vermont State Police said of his shooting death: "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons.

The inquiry into the fatal shooting is in its infancy and involves members of the Vermont State Police, including the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Crime Scene Search Team."

HORROR DISCOVERY

Anderson's body was found in the back of her pickup truck in Brattleboro at 12.55am on Tuesday, cops said.

The Harvard native had last been seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Her family called cops to report her missing on Sunday evening after she didn't return home from seeing friends.

Friends and family began to worry that she was with an ex-boyfriend, adding that there were strange social media posts on fake accounts under her name last week.

"She had some weird stuff going on with her Snapchat and Instagram accounts that I know was not her posting directly," her friend Abagail told CBS News.

Police said they were trying to locate and speak with Anderson's ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis.

He was described as a white male, around 5 foot 6, with brown hair and blue eyes.

FAMILY'S HEARTBREAKING PLEA

Anderson's mother described Davis as "having anger issues," CBS News reported.

The mom said the most heart-wrenching aspect of the horror situation was the fact that her daughter could have spent her final days alone.

"She wasn't with her mom and her siblings," Sheila Anderson said.

"I think that's the devastating part of knowing what she was going through the last four days."

Anderson's mom told another news outlet that disappearing was not something her daughter would do.

“She didn’t, as a 23-year-old, say, ‘Hey, I’m going to leave my life and my family.’ That’s not what’s happening here," she told WCVB.

"She’s missing and I’m hoping Mary will come back."

Major Dan Trudeau with the Vermont State Police warned the public that Davis should be considered dangerous.

"If the public were to see him walking around, I would not approach him," Trudeau said.

AUTOPSY SCHEDULED

What led up to Anderson's death is still a mystery as the investigation spanning multiple states continues.

State police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on Monday or who might have video from the area to call them.

Police said Anderson's truck and the area where it was found were processed by the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5XkH_0glfGgw100

Anderson's body is being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington, where an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death is scheduled for Wednesday.

Further updates are expected to be released once it is complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nw4wM_0glfGgw100
Few details have been released about what led police to shoot and kill Davis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqRWN_0glfGgw100
His death came the same day Anderson's body was found in the back of her pickup truck in Brattleboro Credit: NBC 5

Comments / 4

Related
The US Sun

Chilling detail about Mary Anderson’s relationship with Matthew Davis who was ‘killed by cops’ after body found in truck

MARY Anderson kept quiet about her relationship with an ex-boyfriend, who was hunted by cops after her body was found in a truck, a close friend has revealed. Abbagail Pettinato exclusively spoke to The Sun shortly before Matthew Davis, 34, was killed during a confrontation with Vermont police after being named a "person of interest" in Mary's death.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Shooting#Vermont#Violent Crime#The Vermont State Police#The Major Crime Unit
Daily Mail

'Happy and healthy' four-month-old boy died when another child climbed into his cot and fell asleep on top of him after mother had smoked cannabis, inquest hears

A four month-old baby boy died after another child climbed into his cot and fell asleep on top of him, a coroner has said. Andrew Cox, senior Cornwall coroner, said baby Noah McCarthy-Bowerman's death on May 2 2020 was accidental. The coroner told an inquest in Truro, Cornwall on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Daily Mail

First picture of little Charlie, six, who died after living in an alleged 'house of horror' - as disturbing details emerge about the family's 'poor' living conditions

The first photo has emerged of the six-year-old girl who died as an alleged victim of criminal neglect - little Charlie smiling sweetly at the camera, her hair neatly brushed. South Australian Police on Tuesday launched a major crimes investigation into Charlie's death after she was found unresponsive at her home in Munno Para, north of Adelaide, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
617K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy