Mary Anderson’s ex Matthew Davis ‘shot dead by Vermont police’ after missing Harvard woman’s body was found in truck

THE person of interest in the case of a 23-year-old whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, cops say.

Massachusetts State Police have identified Mary Anderson's ex Matthew Davis, 34, as the man fatally shot during a confrontation by police in Vermont.

The ex-boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, according to Massachusetts State Police Credit: Facebook

Cops were searching for Matthew Davis (pictured) after Mary Anderson's body was found in Vermont Credit: Vermont State Police

Anderson's family reported her missing on Sunday evening Credit: GoFundMe

Vermont State Police said late Tuesday that officers saw the person of interest in Anderson's suspicious death walking in West Brattleboro around 7.45pm local time.

Cops tried to talk with the man and at some point, officers shot and killed him, a news release from state police said.

Vermont authorities declined to immediately release the name of the person of interest who was killed.

Massachusetts State Police later said on Twitter that Davis, who was initially called "a potential source of information," had been fatally shot during the confrontation with police in Vermont.

Vermont State Police said of his shooting death: "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons.

The inquiry into the fatal shooting is in its infancy and involves members of the Vermont State Police, including the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Crime Scene Search Team."

HORROR DISCOVERY

Anderson's body was found in the back of her pickup truck in Brattleboro at 12.55am on Tuesday, cops said.

The Harvard native had last been seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Her family called cops to report her missing on Sunday evening after she didn't return home from seeing friends.

Friends and family began to worry that she was with an ex-boyfriend, adding that there were strange social media posts on fake accounts under her name last week.

"She had some weird stuff going on with her Snapchat and Instagram accounts that I know was not her posting directly," her friend Abagail told CBS News.

Police said they were trying to locate and speak with Anderson's ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis.

He was described as a white male, around 5 foot 6, with brown hair and blue eyes.

FAMILY'S HEARTBREAKING PLEA

Anderson's mother described Davis as "having anger issues," CBS News reported.

The mom said the most heart-wrenching aspect of the horror situation was the fact that her daughter could have spent her final days alone.

"She wasn't with her mom and her siblings," Sheila Anderson said.

"I think that's the devastating part of knowing what she was going through the last four days."

Anderson's mom told another news outlet that disappearing was not something her daughter would do.

“She didn’t, as a 23-year-old, say, ‘Hey, I’m going to leave my life and my family.’ That’s not what’s happening here," she told WCVB.

"She’s missing and I’m hoping Mary will come back."

Major Dan Trudeau with the Vermont State Police warned the public that Davis should be considered dangerous.

"If the public were to see him walking around, I would not approach him," Trudeau said.

AUTOPSY SCHEDULED

What led up to Anderson's death is still a mystery as the investigation spanning multiple states continues.

State police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on Monday or who might have video from the area to call them.

Police said Anderson's truck and the area where it was found were processed by the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team.

Anderson's body is being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington, where an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death is scheduled for Wednesday.

Further updates are expected to be released once it is complete.

Few details have been released about what led police to shoot and kill Davis