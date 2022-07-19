ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

By Editorial
 5 days ago

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DIANA WANDA TUCKER, DECEASED. Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Diana Wanda...

The Cullman Tribune

Waiting is the hardest part – Sen. Garlan Gudger, Cullman County Commission make case for additional manpower at Cullman Driver License Examiners Office

CULLMAN, Ala. – The dread that fills the hearts of most residents as they trudge down the stairwell to the Driver License Examiners Office in the Cullman County Courthouse basement is well known. Most people have stories of the often hours spent in line waiting their turn for assistance from one of the only two full-time staff members. While the employees perform their duties professionally and as efficiently as possible, it is clear they need help.  On Thursday, local officials representing concerned citizens of Cullman introduced Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Driver License Division representatives to the melee and tedium that...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Alabama hits another employment record

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama hits another employment record. Governor Kay Ivey announces today that the seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate statewide is 2.6%. That’s down from the previous record of 2.7% set in May, and it’s the 3rd consecutive record-breaking month. That means just over $60,000 Alabamians...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Motorcycle crash in Lawrence County kills one man

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle crash in Lawrence County resulted in the death of 55-year-old Rafael Marchen of Haleyville according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. ALEA says the crash happened on Saturday July 23, around 5:30 p.m. The crash was reported on Alabama 33...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Dog attacks police officer; Hanceville woman arrested

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A police officer was injured, and a Hanceville woman arrested after her dog attacked the officer. Officers with the Hanceville Police Department responded to a call about a vicious dog near the 500 block of County Road 540 Wednesday evening around 7. According to HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder, the complainants reported a neighbor’s pit bull attacked their dog, severely injuring it, and also attempted to attack them. “While on scene, officers did find an injured dog at the residence,” Hadder said. “Officers began an investigation by attempting to locate the vicious dog and identify the owner. They went...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Two taken to area hospitals following ATV accident at Stony Lonesome

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.” Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved. “I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said. More information will be available as it’s released. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. burglary – 3rd degree, criminal mischief – 3rd degree; Hickory Ave. S.W; copper wiring, damaged property; $4,000. theft of property; McNabb Rd....
CULLMAN, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Police Searching For Love Stuff Theft Suspect

The Tuscaloosa Police Department asked for the public's help locating a thief accused of stealing from an unlikely place. It seems like thieves in Tuscaloosa love going for unlikely or strange targets. There was that one time when someone stole the script A from the top of popular restaurant Rama...
WAFF

One dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just south of Moulton Saturday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Rafael Marchen, 55, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating hit a vehicle operated by Timothy Hamilton, 54. ALEA says that Marchen...
MOULTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 arrested in separate, drug-related incidents

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two local residents were arrested in separate, drug-related incidents recently. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Cullman woman on multiple charges Tuesday, July 12, following the revocation of her bond.  Lauren Peyton Whittle, 29, is charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and four counts of possession of dangerous drugs.   On Wednesday, July 13, a Cullman man was arrested by the Cullman Police Department (CPD) when officers responded to a call in the city. Richard Scruggs, 31, was charged by the CPD with trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. After he arrived at the Cullman County Detention Center, he was also charged with failure to appear- distribution of dangerous drugs by the CCSO.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton police arrest woman found asleep at gas pump

A Moulton woman faces drug charges after police said they found her asleep at a gas pump. Sgt. Casey Baker of the Moulton Police Department says he was contacted Thursday about a vehicle that had been parked at a gas pump at Cowboy’s gas station for about two hours.
MOULTON, AL
radio7media.com

Fatal Hit and Run Accident Underway in Colbert County

TROOPERS WITH THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ARE SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP WITH INFORMATION REGARDING A FATAL HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN COLBERT COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE INCIDENT ON RIVER ROAD ABOUT ONE MILE EAST OF MUSCLE SHOALS AROUND 8:38 PM WHERE WILLIAM L MINOR, 50, OF MUSCLES SHOALS WAS STRUCK BY AN UNKNOWN VEHICLE. MINOR WAS ON FOOT AND THE VEHICLE LEFT THE AREA AFTER IMPACT. MINOR WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT 256-383-9212.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Free fans being given away to help beat the heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The scorching heat in recent weeks have forced of all us to find a way to keep cool, but some folks aren’t able to afford the A/C running all the time. That’s where one United Way agency comes in to assist. Temporary Emergency Services off 15th Street has given away more than hundred fans in the last six weeks. They’re not only free, but they are considered a blessing by so many.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

