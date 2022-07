CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a study, West Virginia’s “perfect day of the year” is coming up later this week, but science says that might be wrong. Based on weather data, Family Destinations Guide says that the perfect day in West Virginia in 2022 will be Friday, July 22. To come to this conclusion, the website chose the day with the most sunshine historically (July 2), the day with the best temperatures on average (Sept. 13) and the longest day of the year (June 21), and averaged them to find a single perfect day.

