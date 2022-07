A Muscle Shoals man is in jail and awaiting charges after police say he shot a Florence woman in the head and left her in the 800 block of Sixth Street in Muscle Shoals. Muscle Shoals Police Department said first responders were dispatched to the area Friday after someone called 911 about the woman, who was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

SHEFFIELD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO