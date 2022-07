FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Very high levels of humidity have been in the air today. The heat will stay on the next several days but we will at least get a break from the humidity starting tomorrow. Dewpoint temperatures have been running into the upper 70s. Those numbers make it feel extremely humid. Tomorrow and Friday the dewpoint temperature should drop back to the mid 60s which will make it more comfortable. It will still be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 right into the upcoming weekend with not much chance of rain.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO