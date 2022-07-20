Lowcountry students take part in UofSC summer STEM enrichment program

At Deep Springs College, students from around the world labor in the classroom and on the grounds. Student farmers grow the produce that student cooks prepare. There are student mail carriers, student mechanics and student ranchers. cbsn.ws/3PuWsD6.
Both educators, English Language Arts teacher and a science teacher, remain on administrative leave and could lose their jobs after school cameras and students’ cellphone footage showed them encouraging two sixth-grade students to fight during a class change. The school district released a statement and said that it was following up on student allegations that the teachers reportedly encouraged the two students to fight. The Education Association released a statement and said it is extremely disappointed in the district’s decision to portray these educators in the manner they apparently have before their personnel cases have been resolved.
America's children need to bounce back from the well-documented negative effects of the pandemic, and the nation is allocating more funding and attention to summer and afterschool learning than ever before. With...
When it comes to students missing class, most people think it’s about COVID, and COVID only. But in reality, it’s more than that. Some students had trouble making friends, and some had no friends at all. Some, like me, struggled with certain classes. And then the number of absent students began to breed more of […]
With inflation at a new 40-year high, parents and teachers are stretching their budgets to buy the necessary school supplies. According to Fortune, household spending on back-to-school supplies is up 8% from last year, but inflation and supply chain issues have forced parents to budget in new ways to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Jesse Armbruster is the new dean of students at Faribault Middle School. Armbruster was a longtime teacher, coach and mentor in Faribault Public Schools. He previously was a middle school science and social studies teacher and has been wrestling coach for over 20 years. He implemented programs to recognize students for their achievements.
Cookie delivery service Dough Re Mi, run by high school students Sarah Zeng and Alice Huang, is closing permanently next month. Its last day of deliveries will be made on Saturday, August 6. Zeng and Huang are ceasing their business because they’re going to college in the fall, Rice University...
