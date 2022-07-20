Lowcountry students take part in UofSC summer STEM enrichment program

Both educators, English Language Arts teacher and a science teacher, remain on administrative leave and could lose their jobs after school cameras and students’ cellphone footage showed them encouraging two sixth-grade students to fight during a class change. The school district released a statement and said that it was following up on student allegations that the teachers reportedly encouraged the two students to fight. The Education Association released a statement and said it is extremely disappointed in the district’s decision to portray these educators in the manner they apparently have before their personnel cases have been resolved.

