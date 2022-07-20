Update: Forward progress of Flynn Fire along I-580 near Altamont Pass stopped

Brush fire breaks out along Interstate 580 near Altamont Pass 00:38

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Fire crews have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire started by a burning car along Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass during the Tuesday evening commute.

Cal Fire tweeted around 6 p.m. that the fire burning in the area of I-580 and North Flynn Road had consumed 15 to 20 acres and is being wind driven in steep terrain.

Units from Cal Fire, Alameda County Fire and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department responded to the incident, called the Flynn Fire. An official with Alameda County Fire confirmed the brush fire was started by a vehicle on fire along I-580, possibly involved in a crash.

The official did not know the status of the driver or any possible occupants of vehicle.

Several minutes later, a responding Alameda County fire crew reported the Flynn Fire has already burned between 50-70 acres.

The fire was not threatening any structures, officials said.

The car fire and response to the brush fire impacted traffic on I-580 eastbound through the area.

As of shortly after 7 p.m., Cal Fire officials said that forward progress of the Flynn Fire had been stopped after an aggressive attack by fire crews. The fire had grown to approximately 120 acres and firefighters still have extensive mop up at the scene.

By 8:40 p.m., the fire was 40 percent contained. Firefighters will likely remain overnight to prevent the fire from flaring up.