Retailers are gearing up for back-to-school sales, as they provide even more discounts and offers for consumers this year. Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is getting head start on the back-to-school shopping season, by keeping the shopping frenzy going after its Target Deal Days sale which was held on July 11-July 13 to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Target has its Teacher Prep Event which saves teachers 15% on school supplies with a valid school ID. Target kicked up its discounts for college students from 15% up to 20% when they use the Target Circle in store or online purchase. This offer is valid until Sept 3, 2022.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO