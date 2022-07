A jury convicted Trump adviser Steve Bannon of criminal contempt of Congress for defying the Jan. 6 committee, but Bannon vows to appeal. A Washington, D.C., jury convicted Steve Bannon on criminal contempt charges yesterday. The House January 6th committee asked Bannon for documents and testimony last year. He refused. He is not the first prominent Trump associate to be charged and convicted of crimes. He is the first one to be convicted of charges related to January 6th. NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson's been on the case and joins us. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO