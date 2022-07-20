ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Move over, LeBron James: Aussie granny goes viral with her incredible basketball skills as 6.5million fans are amazed by the 'midcourt maestro'

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

NBA legend LeBron James is no stranger to going viral with his insane skills, but he might have some competition after a video of an Aussie granny completely dominating a walking basketball game was seen by more than 6.5million people.

There were shades of the late Kobe Bryant's signature rip-through move before the newly minted star - known only as Jules - completed a flawless lay-up in a video posted on Geelong United Basketball's (GUB) TikTok account.

Jules, who clearly has quite the basketball pedigree if her skills are anything to go by, wasn't content with only going viral once.

One of the nastiest rips throughs we’ve seen at walking basketball! The team is back in action tomorrow! #walkingbasketball #basketball #bucket

The GUB account called it 'one of the nastiest rip-throughs we've seen at walking basketball'.

In another game, her jump shot technique was on full display, with the senior even fading backwards a la LeBron or Steph Curry as the ball swished through the net.

Curry's jump shot is the thing of legend, while James' monster athleticism is on full display when launches himself into a lay-up.

More Jules content with the butter jumper. #walkingbasketball #basketball #bucket

Jules has racked up an incredible 8.7million views for her slick on-court moves, and looks to be an absolute nightmare for her hapless opponents.

She even drew the attention of the 247basketball TikTok account, who jokingly welcomed her to the storied University of Maine women's basketball program.

'Welcome to the team, hell of a first step man. There might be some problems with your eligibility, but we'll work past that ... we're gonna call you Betty. Welcome to the team Betty,' laughed the viral performer.

Basketball fans also doted on Jules/'Betty's' 'fire jump shot' and skills.

'She's still got it for real,' one user commented, which was liked by almost 108,000 people, while another laughed her rip-through was 'the move that made LeBron cry.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Q6FQ_0glfAsUl00
Many users were quick to compare Geelong player Jules to NBA legend LeBron James

'She used all her stamina bar in one go,' one wrote in reference to the popular game NBA 2K, and many were convinced Jules 'definitely played basketball back in her day.'

Jules might even have a new nickname, with one user suggesting she is a 'midcourt maestro.'

Walking Basketball is a more gentler form of the sport focused on inclusion for more senior players and has one simple rule - no running!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF0cr_0glfAsUl00
Jules or Steph Curry? This one happens to be Golden State star Steph Curry showing off his jump shot technique like Jules as he sinks a three-pointer

One of Jules' opponents tried to call travel on her after the lay-up, but we've given the move a double thumbs up here at the Daily Mail Australia office; with other TikTok user also scoffing at the travel suggestion!

Geelong United Basketball is 'Australia's largest regional community basketball organisation' according to its Facebook page, runs walking basketball and senior competitions, among others.

By the looks of it, it's absolutely ON for young and old down in 'The Pivot' city.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Rival NBA GM Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Why No Team Wants Kevin Durant: "Everyone Pretty Much Knows KD Probably Isn’t Winning Any Titles, Not Without Stephen Curry."

As one of the best players on the planet, Kevin Durant was supposed to command the largest trade package in NBA history. Instead, weeks after making his initial trade request, the 2x Finals MVP remains on the Nets roster and has apparently made peace with returning to play for the franchise.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Realize Teams Want To Trade For Him Because Of His Contract And Not To Become The Face Of Their Franchise

There has been a lot made of Russell Westbrook's situation since the day he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Initial excitement about a prospective Big 3 turned into horror quite fast following Anthony Davis' injury concerns and Westbrook's game seemingly falling off a cliff. Since halfway through the season, some Lakers fans have consistently been calling on the team to move on Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Amazing Performance At Nike Elite Youth Basketball: "He Will Be An NBA All-Star"

Being the son of arguably the greatest basketball player in the history of the NBA is not an easy life. Yes, we are talking about the son of LeBron James, Bronny James. Ever since Bronny was a kid, he was under the spotlight. Since LBJ is a great basketball player, most expect him to follow in the footsteps of his father. On top of that, NBA fans want to see Bronny and LeBron playing together on a team at least once.
NBA
TMZ.com

Rapper Kevin Gates Drops AEW Star Tony Nese With One Punch At Event

Kevin Gates is not one to mess with -- the popular rapper straight-up clocked AEW star Tony Nese during Dynamite on Wednesday ... after he was told his music sucks!!. It all went down at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA ... where Gates was standing ringside as the newly-crowned tag team champs, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, celebrated their titles in the ring.
DULUTH, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Quando Rondo Claims NBA YoungBoy Gave Him $1 Million

A little thing like a failed relationship isn't keeping Quando Rondo down. Rappers aren't necessarily the type to jump online and express their heartache after a breakup, and for Rondo, he isn't thinking about his ex thanks to a gift he claims he received from NBA YoungBoy. Quando Rondo has repeatedly expressed his support for Top—often jumping into online beefs by trolling the Louisiana rapper's foes. That unwavering dedication has seemed to pay off in a big way as Rondo revealed YoungBoy alleged gave him $1 million.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Nba 2k#University Of Maine#Tiktok#Gub
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Would Win An All-Star Game Between Team USA And Team World: "I Genuinely Can't Tell Who Would Win This One."

The NBA has been focused on becoming a global league, making strides in popularizing basketball across the world, not just in the United States. They have succeeded in doing so in a lot of ways, the league is filled with international talent, drawing more and more fans from other countries to it, although the majority of the talent is still from the US.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed What Jerry West Told Him When Recruiting Him To The Los Angeles Lakers In 1996: "He Told Me The Truth. I Would Have A Young Team And A Guy Named Kobe. You're Going To Win Championships."

The Los Angeles Lakers were the last team to three-peat, and they did it while being powered by arguably the most iconic duo of all time in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq became only the second player after Michael Jordan to win 3 consecutive Finals MVPs, and the Lakers were a dynasty once again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Deandre Ayton Sends A Message To Phoenix Suns Fans After Signing His $133 Million Max Extension: "I Grew Up Here, Got Drafted Here, Had My Son Here. We Have The Best Fans In The World."

The Deandre Ayton saga finally came to an end this past week after months of speculation. The Suns had failed to agree on an extension with the big man last year, and it was more of the same this time around, with the relationship also seemingly souring between the two parties over time.
PHOENIX, AZ
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Ayesha Curry At Espy’s Awards

NBA baller Stephen Curry better half Ayesha looked lovely on the red carpet for the 2022 Espy Awards tonight! The event was held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. The mother of three wore a jaw dropping black and white chiffon gown. The Canadian born beauty represented her husband...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

497K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy