ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska employers should include salaries in job descriptions

By Samantha Davenport
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZ4aY_0glfAh2000
(Getty Images photo)

When I applied to be a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News in late 2020, there was no pay listed in the job description. The number on our paychecks decides if we can feed our families, pay medical bills and breathe easier at the end of the month.

The ADN is not the only media organization in Alaska that doesn’t publish pay. Alaska’s News Source continually posts jobs without the single most important piece of information that potential employees are looking for: pay. Up until this month, Alaska Public Media wasn’t sharing pay in job descriptions — although their newest job posting lists a minimum salary of $51,000. I’m happy to see some of Alaska’s news organizations moving in the right direction.

I left the ADN after seven months for a gig in communications that was published with a salary range. I never shared my salary with other reporters until after leaving. When the ADN posted an editorial position in the fall of 2021, the job description did not include pay. Multiple reporters and writers reached out to me personally to ask what I made and if it was worth applying for. Not disclosing the pay felt silly to me, and I tweeted my ADN salary: $47,500.

Soon after, reporters from KTOO in Juneau to KNOM in Nome started tweeting what they made as reporters in Alaska. The transparency my fellow journalists were offering online was what I had been searching for, especially during the hiring process. It made me wish I had been more open with my former ADN colleagues while I was there.

Workers across the country are asking for transparency. Washington State just passed a law requiring employers to include salary in their job ads, and three of Alaska’s representatives tried passing HB 146 this year, which would require employers to include a salary or scale in a published job posting (the bill got stuck in committee).

Each employer that chooses not to disclose pay is doing themselves a disservice, as well as potential employees. By not including pay, you are automatically losing a group of qualified employees who refuse to spend their time applying for a job that doesn’t list pay.

Everything else about a job description takes time to figure out — like the responsibilities and duties required for the role — but salary is something you can pull from the budget. Organizations know exactly how much they can pay before posting a job description, so why hide it? It is disingenuous to ask people to commit time and energy to applications without telling them everything they need to know, especially if that organization has touted a commitment to hiring diverse candidates. Pay transparency is part of creating an equitable environment, and should be the norm everywhere.

It shouldn’t be up to employees to push for transparency. Alaska employers should post a salary or salary scale in every job description if they want to do the right thing and attract the best talent.

Comments / 0

Related
Alaska Beacon

Weeks from restarting, schools across Alaska are struggling to find teachers

Bobby Bolen is trying to fill around 50 teaching positions at the North Slope Borough School District. “This is our focus 24 hours a day right now – to get classrooms staffed for students,” Bolen said. Bolen is the brand-new human resources director at the North Slope Borough School District, which has around 2,000 students […] The post Weeks from restarting, schools across Alaska are struggling to find teachers appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

AFN praises signing ceremony for Alaska tribal recognition bill

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives is celebrating the signing of House Bill 123 next week, which provides for state recognition of tribes. According to an AFN news release, the bill, "recognizes the status of Alaska tribes and represents an important step forward to modernizing state policy toward Alaska Native tribes."
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Almost one in five Alaska state jobs is vacant as agencies struggle to hire, retain employees

The top employees of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. are some of the highest-paid public workers in Alaska, but with wages rising across the country and employers competing for skilled labor, even the Permanent Fund is struggling to keep employees from leaving. Nine of the corporation’s 66 employees have quit this year, including the manager […] The post Almost one in five Alaska state jobs is vacant as agencies struggle to hire, retain employees appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., other agencies struggling to find workers

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Almost one in five Alaska state jobs is vacant as agencies are struggling to hire and retain employees. According to a report in the Alaska Beacon, the vacancies are slowing services, canceling ferries and could strain the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. The top employees of...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
City
Nome, AK
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
alaskapublic.org

Abortion remains legal in Alaska, but access for rural residents is challenging and expensive

In the wake of the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal in Alaska and is protected by the state constitution’s right to privacy. But that doesn’t mean it’s available across the state. In Bristol Bay, patients seeking abortions have always faced obstacles to care. Like many medical procedures, the long-held understanding is: If you need an abortion, fly to Anchorage. Beyond that, figuring out how to access care is like trying to solve a puzzle. There are multiple health care providers in the region, but none provide abortion services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Himschoot looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives

Sitka, Alaska (KIFW) - Rebecca Himschoot, a teacher in Sitka and member of the Borough Assembly, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. She spoke to News of the North from London, England on Wednesday while on a family trip. "There are a lot...
SITKA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Safeway closures briefly impact Alaska stores

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Alaskan Carrs-Safeway grocery stores were closed briefly Wednesday morning due to a system update delay. According to Safeway Public Affairs Manager Tairsa Worman, all store locations have reopened following the closures. “A system update performed last night caused some technical delays that required temporarily closing...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Anchorage Daily News#Adn#News Source#Alaska Public Media#Ktoo#Knom
kbbi.org

Group charging ahead on electric vehicle plan

Money from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is helping Alaska with a myriad of different projects — from bluff stabilization in Kenai to port improvements in Nome. The funds are also going to help the Alaska Energy Authority build out a corridor of electric vehicle fast-chargers along...
HOMER, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

AARP Alaska creates voter guide for 2022 elections

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On August 16, Alaska will be holding a special election to determine who fills the rest of the late Don Young’s seat in the US House of Representatives. At the same time, a primary election will cover a number of races, including nearly all state...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Housing identified as top problem for Southeast Alaska businesses

Most businesses in Southeast Alaska say a lack of workforce housing is hurting their economic outlook. For some, it’s a major barrier to success. That’s according to a recent survey of 440 businesses in the region. The annual survey looks at how businesses are faring in the region....
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Gov. Dunleavy signs bill to help alleviate electric bill cost to rural Alaskans

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Friday that promises to cut energy costs for rural Alaskans by way of the state’s Power Cost Equalization program. Senate Bill 243, introduced by state Sen. Lyman Hoffman (D-Bethel), expands the maximum kilowatt-hour usage for rural residential customers from 500 kWh to 750 kWh per month.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage School District lays claim on key decisions on gender identity, and plans to keep parents in dark

If you thought the main purpose of sending your children to a public school was so they learn to read and write, you may be in for a surprise. While only 43% of Anchorage students are proficient at grade level in English/language arts for the school year 2020-21, the Anchorage School District Office of Equity and Compliance has focused on how to assist transgender students and employees in a 10-page directive.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kcaw.org

Walker leads early fundraising for Alaska governor’s race

Former Gov. Bill Walker has raised more money than any other candidate in this year’s Alaska governor’s race over the past five months but is heading toward the Aug. 16 primary election with less cash in his campaign war chest than Republican candidate and incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
ALASKA STATE
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Millions of people travel to Alaska every year for once-in-a-lifetime vacations. But the nearly 290,000 residents who are lucky enough to call Anchorage, AK, home get to enjoy the exclusive Alaskan way of life year-round – things like watching the Northern Lights dazzle the night sky, catching king salmon from the rivers or seeing moose munch their way through parks.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been sentenced to six months in prison after illegally selling big game guiding services in 2018. According to a press release from The United States Department of Justice, District of Alaska, 45-year-old Stephen Jeremy Hicks pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one felony violation of the Lacey Act for illegally selling guiding services to a client near Max Lake, which is near the Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskafish.news

Alaska salmon catch is more than half way to projection

Alaska’s statewide salmon harvest continues to pull ahead of last year’s pace. It’s being fueled by a surge of pink salmon at Prince William Sound, combined with the long tail of Bristol Bay’s record-breaking sockeye run. That’s the takeaway from the free weekly salmon updates by...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man sent to prison for illegal hunt guiding, other crimes

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegally selling big game guiding services in 2018. According to court documents, Stephen Jeremy Hicks, 45, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one felony violation of the Lacey Act...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Homeless residents at an Anchorage campground wonder about their future. Rain...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
114
Followers
159
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy