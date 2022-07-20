Alaska employers should include salaries in job descriptions

(Getty Images photo)

When I applied to be a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News in late 2020, there was no pay listed in the job description. The number on our paychecks decides if we can feed our families, pay medical bills and breathe easier at the end of the month.

The ADN is not the only media organization in Alaska that doesn’t publish pay. Alaska’s News Source continually posts jobs without the single most important piece of information that potential employees are looking for: pay. Up until this month, Alaska Public Media wasn’t sharing pay in job descriptions — although their newest job posting lists a minimum salary of $51,000. I’m happy to see some of Alaska’s news organizations moving in the right direction.

I left the ADN after seven months for a gig in communications that was published with a salary range. I never shared my salary with other reporters until after leaving. When the ADN posted an editorial position in the fall of 2021, the job description did not include pay. Multiple reporters and writers reached out to me personally to ask what I made and if it was worth applying for. Not disclosing the pay felt silly to me, and I tweeted my ADN salary: $47,500.

Soon after, reporters from KTOO in Juneau to KNOM in Nome started tweeting what they made as reporters in Alaska. The transparency my fellow journalists were offering online was what I had been searching for, especially during the hiring process. It made me wish I had been more open with my former ADN colleagues while I was there.

Workers across the country are asking for transparency. Washington State just passed a law requiring employers to include salary in their job ads, and three of Alaska’s representatives tried passing HB 146 this year, which would require employers to include a salary or scale in a published job posting (the bill got stuck in committee).

Each employer that chooses not to disclose pay is doing themselves a disservice, as well as potential employees. By not including pay, you are automatically losing a group of qualified employees who refuse to spend their time applying for a job that doesn’t list pay.

Everything else about a job description takes time to figure out — like the responsibilities and duties required for the role — but salary is something you can pull from the budget. Organizations know exactly how much they can pay before posting a job description, so why hide it? It is disingenuous to ask people to commit time and energy to applications without telling them everything they need to know, especially if that organization has touted a commitment to hiring diverse candidates. Pay transparency is part of creating an equitable environment, and should be the norm everywhere.

It shouldn’t be up to employees to push for transparency. Alaska employers should post a salary or salary scale in every job description if they want to do the right thing and attract the best talent.