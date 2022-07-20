ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Spirit of the Bluegrass’ to return in September for season 7

By Marvin Bartlett
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – “Spirit of the Bluegrass” is on summer break, but reporter Marvin Bartlett is gathering stories for a seventh season of the series which highlights unique people and places in Kentucky.

More than 160 feature stories have been produced since the franchise began in 2016 and they can be seen here on FOX56News.com or the FOX 56 News YouTube Channel.

If you have ideas you’d like to share, send Marvin an email to mbartlett@fox56news.com.

“Spirit of the Bluegrass” returns in September. The segments will run on FOX 56 News at Ten on Wednesdays, with replays on the Thursday editions of the FOX 56 News morning shows and FOX 56 News at 7 p.m.

