ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.19.22

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHello NXT folks! It’s time for another episode of the Tuesday Night brand. I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and I hope everyone’s been having a good week thus far. Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will see a new #1 contender crowned for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship via a battle royale,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Unhappy With SummerSlam Plans

It appears that not everyone is happy with the card for the SummerSlam 2022 event. According to WrestleVotes, a source said that “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card.” “They” being the people who put together the card. Some of the matches may feel familiar...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo

– On the To Be the Man Podcast, Ric Flair spoke to Conrad Thompson on his upcoming Last Match event. As noted, Flair will team with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During the podcast, Flair stated that Charlotte Flair may now get involved and target Jeff Jarrett for his insulting comments directed at Charlotte’s real-life husband, Andrade. Jarrett had referred to Andrade as a “certain-jerker” on his own podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Romantic Storyline Teased On WWE Raw

On the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, Sarah Schreiber was preparing to interview The Miz to get his thoughts on Logan Paul ahead of the Miz TV segment planned for later on the show. Just then, Veer randomly entered the frame and stared down Schreiber for several seconds. He would then look at the camera, smile, and say “Boo!” before breaking into laughter.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Brutus
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Tag Team Match, Roman Reigns, & More Announced For WWE Raw

Three segments have been announced for next weeks “Raw”, emanating from the prestigious Madison Square Garden. The Mysterios are set to collide with The Judgment Day on the go-home show before SummerSlam, taking place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as part of Rey Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary celebration. The two teams have been feuding with one another ever since The Judgment Day tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio three weeks ago by telling him that they could be a better teacher to him than his father.
WWE
411mania.com

Goldberg Makes His Pick For WWE Championship Match At Summerslam

Goldberg has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ring, and he made his prediction of which star will come out victorious at Summerslam. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about the match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the July 30th PPV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
NFL
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
WWE
411mania.com

Aron Stevens on the Elias/Ezekiel Storyline, Moving Forward After WWE Career

– During a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, wrestler Aron Stevens (aka former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow) discussed the fan speculation of WWE bringing him in for the Ezekiel and Elias TV angle. Fans on social media wanted WWE to bring in Sandow to portray Elias for the angle when it called for Elias and Ezekiel being onscreen together. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony D#Combat#Wwe Nxt Review#Nxt Women S Championship#Briggs Jensen#Thomas Hq#Crimes Of The Future
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 7.19.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. The focus is on the women again this week as we have a battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Other than that, we are probably going to be getting a lot more attention on Cora Jade betraying Roxanne Perez last week. And maybe Bron Breakker can do something. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Jade Cargill Deactivates Twitter Account

Jade Cargill has gone off Twitter (for now), deactivating her account on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion deactivated her account without comment on Monday, as can be seen below. Cargill previously deactivated her Twitter back in December for a brief period of time, noting on Instagram:. “Goodbye Twitter. I was...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Cora Jade Addresses Roxanne Perez Attack, Trashes Tag Team Title On This Week’s NXT

Cora Jade gave the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title the Madusa treatment on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Jade come out to address her heel turn and attack on Roxanne Perez on last week’s episode. Jade said that she was the face of the NXT Women’s Division and was lauded by the fans, and wanted to take her best friend along for the ride so she got Perez in the front door, but suddenly everyone turned their attention to Perez.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Montez Ford, NXT Women's Tag Team titles, Bryan Danielson

Wrestling Observer Live: NXT 2.0 women's battle royal, Dynamite tonight, Flair talks Vince, more!. Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 30 plus Granny and more!. Figure Four Daily with Lance Storm: Smackdown, Dynamite with a great tag title change, more!. Latest Free YouTube Video:. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer....
WWE
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (6.8.1985) Review

-Originally aired June 8, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. -And Mid-South is looking to drum up more house show business, so we open up with a promo touting Mid-South Wrestling fundraising opportunities. COWBOY BILL WATTS vs. THE BRUISER. -Watts slaps Bruiser, probably for leaving the arena...
WWE
411mania.com

Dominik Mysterio Tries To Join The Judgment Day To Save Rey On Raw

Dominik Mysterio tried to join The Judgment Day in order to save his dad on tonight’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Rey Mysterio faced Damian Priest with Finn Balor in Priest’s corner and Dominik in Rey’s corner. Priest won the match and then proceeded to stomp on Rey as Balor grabbed a chair, after which Priest said Dominik would join then or they’d Con-Chair-To Rey.
WWE
International Business Times

Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns: This 3-Time Champion Predicts WWE SummerSlam Winner

Former WWE champion Bill Goldberg on Thursday predicted the winner of the much-awaited fight between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022. Reigns and Lesnar are set to face off in the Last Man Standing fight at the SummerSlam, dubbed "the Biggest Party of the Summer," which is scheduled to take place on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

AEW News: Anna Jay Turns Heel On Dynamite, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta Beat Best Friends

– Anna Jay broke bad on this week’s AEW Dynamite as she re-allied with Tay Conti. Tonight’s episode saw Jay come out to confront Conti after the latter brawled with Ruby Soho, who in charge of the shark cage during the Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston match. Jay then turned and nailed Soho with a shot and hugged Conti before they worked together to bring down the shark cage:
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE Raw Review 7.18.22

We are days away from…Summerslam? Oh shit..wild. It’s another day in Acero paradise, and I’m feelin like Ric Flair! I should probably retire, but WOOOOOOOO I won’t!. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We start RAW with WWE’s Global Ambassador, Titus O’Neil. Crowd gives...
WWE
411mania.com

Athena on Why Jade Cargill Is a Megastar, Needs the Challenge of Facing Her

– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Athena discussed working with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights (via Cageside Seats):. Athena’s thoughts on Jade Cargill: “Jade Cargill is a megastar. You just look at this woman and you see her on...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy