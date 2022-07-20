2-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit with vehicle in North Sacramento

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive. When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot. The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women. The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen. Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO