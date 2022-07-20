ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

2-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit with vehicle in North Sacramento

ABC10
ABC10
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was hit with a vehicle in North Sacramento, police said....

www.abc10.com

CBS Sacramento

Driver Flees After Flipping SUV In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver ran from the scene after a crash in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. Car overturned and took out a telephone line. Center Parkway and South Parkway. Driver fled the scene. @gooddaysacramento ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ pic.twitter.com/AYKvMbsA7l — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) July 21, 2022 The scene is near Center Parkway and Pomegranate Avenue. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the SUV managed to shear off a telephone pole. No description of the driver has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Head-on collision in Sutter County off Highway 99 kills 18-year-old, injures 2 others

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager died and two were injured in a collision off Highway 99 in Sutter County, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter Unit. According to the CHP report, the Toyota driver, a 18-year-old from Olivehurst, whose name has not been released, suffered life-ending injuries in the collision while George Sewell, 53, and Edward Garcia, 20, sustained major injuries.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Elvis Giovanni Umanzor Killed in Car Accident on Norwood Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

16-Year-Old Dies after Car Chase Crash on Main Avenue. The crash happened at around 8:48 pm. on July 15th, on Norwood and Main Avenues, involving a teenager in a police chase. Furthermore, the investigation stated that police conducted a traffic enforcement stop near 65th Street and 14th Avenue. Consequently, the teenager failed to yield for the stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Small Child Injured in Sacramento Traffic Accident

Accident on Rio Linda Boulevard Injures Little Girl. A small child was struck by a vehicle and injured in a Sacramento traffic accident on July 19. The accident was reported near the overpass for I-80 and the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard, where it meets Phillipi Way, sometime after 4:00 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. The little girl reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Authorities reported that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident. The road remained closed while an investigation into the pedestrian accident was conducted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2-year-old struck in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento. The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl. Officers said that the child was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento man falls from top of vehicle and dies after allegedly trying to attack driver

CERES, Calif. — A man died at the hospital after he allegedly tried to attack the driver and fell from the top of a moving vehicle, the Ceres Police Department said. Police said they originally responded to a reported disturbance along the 1500 block of East Hatch Road just after 2:30 a.m. The man was on top of a moving vehicle and allegedly trying to attack the driver before he fell.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Shooting In Stockton Leaves Woman Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive. When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot. The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women. The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen. Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Fairfield car crash starts grass fire

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle accident involving a rolled over car on Wednesday started a grass fire in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The crash occurred along Ranch Solano Parkway near St Andrews Road, according to the fire department, where the vehicle rolled over onto an electrical box.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old man shot in leg Monday morning in Stockton

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian Who Was Reportedly Running In The Lanes Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Highway 20

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Authorities say a person has died after a major crash along Highway 20 in Sutter County Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Acacia Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was apparently running in the lanes before they were struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian has since died, officers say. Highway 20 is now closed between Acacia Avenue and South Butte Road. No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers are being urged to use a different route for the time being.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

New “Yellow Alerts” System Aims At Hit-And-Run Drivers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new bill signed by Gov. Newsom is expected to target hit-and-run drivers. Starting in 2023, if someone is killed because of a hit-and-run, law enforcement can request that the California Highway Patrol activate an alert with a description of either the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Similar to AMBER Alerts, highway signs would ask drivers to be on the lookout. In recent weeks, CBS13 has reported at least seven deadly hit-and-runs in the Sacramento area. Adriana Jenson is still searching for clues after losing her husband, Robert, exactly a month ago Wednesday. The couple had plans to celebrate their 12th...
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Delia Latu Dies in Single-Car Accident on Folsom Boulevard [Folsom, CA]

The crash took place on July 4th, along eastbound Folsom Boulevard near Highway 50. According to reports, Latu was driving at a high-speed rate, when for unknown reasons, she crashed into a pillar under the Highway 50 bridge. Additionally, a second vehicle collided into Latu’s already crashed car. Eventually,...
FOLSOM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kevin Beelard Killed in Head-on Crash near Foresthill Road [Placer County, CA]

The incident happened on July 12th, at around 3:00 p.m near Foresthill Road, just west of Drivers Flat Road. According to California Highway Patrol Officers, Beelard was driving a green Corolla westbound, for reasons currently unknown, the vehicle struck a Blue Acura MBX heading eastbound. The impact of the crash left Beelard, the Acura driver, and her three children, with injuries.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed in Antioch drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot during a drive-by style shooting in Antioch Thursday morning. The double shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Lawton Street, police said. “Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located two male victims in […]
ANTIOCH, CA
