Third Wednesday is back again, and its SummerTini Time in Downtown Culver City! Look for balloons between 5 pm and 8 pm along Culver Blvd, Washington Blvd, and Main Street to pick up your “Third Wednesday Passport” and start your tasting tour. Live music starts at 6 pm featuring The Bert Man Band and Sylvia & the Rhythm Boys.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO