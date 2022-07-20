ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hall’s NXT Review – 7.19.22

By Thomas Hall
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. The focus is on the women again this week as we have a battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Other than that, we are probably going to be getting a lot more attention on Cora Jade betraying Roxanne Perez last week....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Unhappy With SummerSlam Plans

It appears that not everyone is happy with the card for the SummerSlam 2022 event. According to WrestleVotes, a source said that “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card.” “They” being the people who put together the card. Some of the matches may feel familiar...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo

– On the To Be the Man Podcast, Ric Flair spoke to Conrad Thompson on his upcoming Last Match event. As noted, Flair will team with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During the podcast, Flair stated that Charlotte Flair may now get involved and target Jeff Jarrett for his insulting comments directed at Charlotte’s real-life husband, Andrade. Jarrett had referred to Andrade as a “certain-jerker” on his own podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Tag Team Match, Roman Reigns, & More Announced For WWE Raw

Three segments have been announced for next weeks “Raw”, emanating from the prestigious Madison Square Garden. The Mysterios are set to collide with The Judgment Day on the go-home show before SummerSlam, taking place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as part of Rey Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary celebration. The two teams have been feuding with one another ever since The Judgment Day tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio three weeks ago by telling him that they could be a better teacher to him than his father.
WWE
411mania.com

Goldberg Makes His Pick For WWE Championship Match At Summerslam

Goldberg has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ring, and he made his prediction of which star will come out victorious at Summerslam. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about the match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the July 30th PPV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
NFL
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
Wade Barrett
Person
James Drake
Person
Hulk Hogan
411mania.com

Cora Jade Addresses Roxanne Perez Attack, Trashes Tag Team Title On This Week’s NXT

Cora Jade gave the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title the Madusa treatment on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Jade come out to address her heel turn and attack on Roxanne Perez on last week’s episode. Jade said that she was the face of the NXT Women’s Division and was lauded by the fans, and wanted to take her best friend along for the ride so she got Perez in the front door, but suddenly everyone turned their attention to Perez.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces “Month of Mysterio” for Rey Mysterio’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary

To commemorate Rey Mysterio’s 20-year WWE debut, WWE has announced the “#MonthOfMysterio” celebration. Next Monday will be the 20th anniversary of Rey’s WWE SmackDown debut on July 25, 2002, when he defeated Chavo Guerrero. Rey will be honored on next week’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden as The Mysterios battle Finn Balor and Damian Priest.
WWE
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (6.8.1985) Review

-Originally aired June 8, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. -And Mid-South is looking to drum up more house show business, so we open up with a promo touting Mid-South Wrestling fundraising opportunities. COWBOY BILL WATTS vs. THE BRUISER. -Watts slaps Bruiser, probably for leaving the arena...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony D#Combat#Hall S Nxt Review#Nxt Date#Capitol Wrestling Center#Florida Commentators#The Women S Title
PWMania

WWE Legend Confirmed for Bunkhouse Battle Royal at “Ric Flair’s Last Match”

The Bunkhouse Battle Royal is back for the Starrcast V weekend event, “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.”. David Crockett has announced that a Bunkhouse Battle Royal will be place later this month in Nashville, as seen below in the new JCP Control Center video. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that the winner might get a special belt buckle. In Crockett’s video, Dusty Rhodes, the creator of the match and a WWE Hall of Famer, delivers a classic promo.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Montez Ford, NXT Women's Tag Team titles, Bryan Danielson

Wrestling Observer Live: NXT 2.0 women's battle royal, Dynamite tonight, Flair talks Vince, more!. Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 30 plus Granny and more!. Figure Four Daily with Lance Storm: Smackdown, Dynamite with a great tag title change, more!. Latest Free YouTube Video:. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer....
WWE
411mania.com

24/7 Championship Changes Hands Several Times on WWE Raw

We had a host of WWE 24/7 Championship switches on tonight’s Raw, and Akira Tozawa escaped the show with the title. On Monday’s show, Tozawa pinned Dana Brooke to win the title which set off a whole sequence of events. Nikki A.S.H., Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka won the title in that order, and Tozawa pinned Tamina to win the title back.
WWE
411mania.com

Athena on Why Jade Cargill Is a Megastar, Needs the Challenge of Facing Her

– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Athena discussed working with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights (via Cageside Seats):. Athena’s thoughts on Jade Cargill: “Jade Cargill is a megastar. You just look at this woman and you see her on...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Dominik Mysterio Tries To Join The Judgment Day To Save Rey On Raw

Dominik Mysterio tried to join The Judgment Day in order to save his dad on tonight’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Rey Mysterio faced Damian Priest with Finn Balor in Priest’s corner and Dominik in Rey’s corner. Priest won the match and then proceeded to stomp on Rey as Balor grabbed a chair, after which Priest said Dominik would join then or they’d Con-Chair-To Rey.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Doesn’t Know Who Riddle Is ‘Beyond Being Randy’s Bro’

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed his upcoming SummerSlam match against Riddle. Below are some highlights:. Seth Rollins on Riddle: “That’s the thing – I wanna know who this guy is. I wanna know who is beyond being just Randy’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Lists WWE Stars & Other Big Names That Will Be At His Last Match

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will officially bring the curtain down (again) on his illustrious in-ring career when he steps inside the squared circle to compete on July 31. It has been confirmed that Flair will team up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match that will headline “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” in Nashville, TN.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Status Of WWE NXT Women’s Tag Titles

On Tuesday night’s episode of “WWE NXT,” Cora Jade tapped into her inner Alundra Blayze and threw her half of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash. The incident came about following Jade’s surprise turn on her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, the previous week, just one week after the duo captured the titles during the “Great American Bash” special. Perez, who had been mysteriously attacked earlier in the night, was competing for the “NXT” Women’s Championship — held by Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose — when the Jade struck, costing Perez the golden the opportunity. Jade would add more salt to the wound by attacking Perez with her trademark skateboard following the match. The scenario has left many fans wondering about the status of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship, particularly given the fact that on the main roster, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts have been left to collect dust following the reported backstage walk out in May by former champions Naomi and Sasha Banks, leaving the titles currently vacant.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy