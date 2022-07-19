Four MSU doctoral candidates, one postdoc selected for SEC’s Emerging Scholars Program
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Four Mississippi State University doctoral candidates and one postdoctoral fellow have been selected to participate in the Southeastern Conference’s Emerging Scholars Program. Established in 2021 by the SEC’s provosts, the Emerging Scholars Program provides professional development and networking opportunities for current doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers...www.msstate.edu
Comments / 0