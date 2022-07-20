ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing & endangered 17-year-old found safe

By Alina Lee
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Crawford has been found safe.

Law enforcement thanks those who have helped in the search.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is assisting the Fountain Police Department (FPD) with attempts to locate a missing and endangered teen.

17-year-old Brooklyn Crawford was last seen near 1100 Motor City Drive. Police say Crawford suffers from health issues.

If seen, contact law enforcement and reference Fountain case 22-1761.

