Missing & endangered 17-year-old found safe
UPDATE: Crawford has been found safe.
Law enforcement thanks those who have helped in the search.
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is assisting the Fountain Police Department (FPD) with attempts to locate a missing and endangered teen.
17-year-old Brooklyn Crawford was last seen near 1100 Motor City Drive. Police say Crawford suffers from health issues.
17-year-old Brooklyn Crawford was last seen near 1100 Motor City Drive. Police say Crawford suffers from health issues.

If seen, contact law enforcement and reference Fountain case 22-1761.
