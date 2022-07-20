ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

By Jeremy Thomas
We have three matches set for next week's episode of WWE NXT after tonight's show....

Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:
Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
Chris Jericho Wins Barbed Wire Match on AEW Dynamite, Stretchered Out After Show

Chris Jericho was victorious against Eddie Kingston in their Barbed Wire Everywhere Match on AEW Dynamite, but Kingston got revenge after. The main event of Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho beat Kingston after Anna Jay and Tay Conti helped the Jericho Appreciation Society escape the cage, which led to chaos that allowed Sammy Guevara help Jericho pick up the win with a Judas Effect.
Goldberg Makes His Pick For WWE Championship Match At Summerslam

Goldberg has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ring, and he made his prediction of which star will come out victorious at Summerslam. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about the match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the July 30th PPV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Cora Jade Addresses Roxanne Perez Attack, Trashes Tag Team Title On This Week’s NXT

Cora Jade gave the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title the Madusa treatment on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Jade come out to address her heel turn and attack on Roxanne Perez on last week’s episode. Jade said that she was the face of the NXT Women’s Division and was lauded by the fans, and wanted to take her best friend along for the ride so she got Perez in the front door, but suddenly everyone turned their attention to Perez.
Dominik Mysterio Tries To Join The Judgment Day To Save Rey On Raw

Dominik Mysterio tried to join The Judgment Day in order to save his dad on tonight’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Rey Mysterio faced Damian Priest with Finn Balor in Priest’s corner and Dominik in Rey’s corner. Priest won the match and then proceeded to stomp on Rey as Balor grabbed a chair, after which Priest said Dominik would join then or they’d Con-Chair-To Rey.
Daily Update: Montez Ford, NXT Women's Tag Team titles, Bryan Danielson

Wrestling Observer Live: NXT 2.0 women's battle royal, Dynamite tonight, Flair talks Vince, more!. Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW 30 plus Granny and more!. Figure Four Daily with Lance Storm: Smackdown, Dynamite with a great tag title change, more!. Latest Free YouTube Video:. Job Listing: Onlamp php/mysql developer....
24/7 Championship Changes Hands Several Times on WWE Raw

We had a host of WWE 24/7 Championship switches on tonight’s Raw, and Akira Tozawa escaped the show with the title. On Monday’s show, Tozawa pinned Dana Brooke to win the title which set off a whole sequence of events. Nikki A.S.H., Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka won the title in that order, and Tozawa pinned Tamina to win the title back.
Update On Status Of WWE NXT Women’s Tag Titles

On Tuesday night’s episode of “WWE NXT,” Cora Jade tapped into her inner Alundra Blayze and threw her half of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash. The incident came about following Jade’s surprise turn on her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, the previous week, just one week after the duo captured the titles during the “Great American Bash” special. Perez, who had been mysteriously attacked earlier in the night, was competing for the “NXT” Women’s Championship — held by Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose — when the Jade struck, costing Perez the golden the opportunity. Jade would add more salt to the wound by attacking Perez with her trademark skateboard following the match. The scenario has left many fans wondering about the status of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship, particularly given the fact that on the main roster, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts have been left to collect dust following the reported backstage walk out in May by former champions Naomi and Sasha Banks, leaving the titles currently vacant.
Zoey Stark Returns, Earns NXT Women’s Title Match on WWE NXT

Zoey Stark is back in action, returning on tonight’s WWE NXT and earning a Women’s Title match. Stark, who has been out of action since November, made her return on tonight’s show during the main event battle royal for a shot at Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship. Stark last eliminated Cora Jade, who had left the ringside area and snuck in at the last moment, to win the bout.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:. * Alpha Academy defeated Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander.
Highlights From This Week’s WWE NXT UK

WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Sam Gradwell vs. Trent Seven and more. You can check out the full clips below and our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this week’s episode here.
Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review – 7.18.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We have two shows left before Summerslam and that means it is time to start hammering home the rest of the details. A good deal of the card has already been set and now it is time to wrap things up, including things other than Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Maybe we can get some more of that this week so let’s get to it.
Hall’s NXT Review – 7.19.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. The focus is on the women again this week as we have a battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Other than that, we are probably going to be getting a lot more attention on Cora Jade betraying Roxanne Perez last week. And maybe Bron Breakker can do something. Let’s get to it.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. * John Silver & Hangman Page def. The Butcher & The Blade. * Claudio Castagnoli cut a...
UPDATED: Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match

UPDATE: A new report has some details on why Nick Aldis was removed from the Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at NWA 74. PWInsider reports that “there is some truth” in Corgan’s comments on Busted Open Radio that Aldis’ politicking has become an issue and that the two sides are not getting along at all like they previously did.
WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Gets Tossed Into a Trash Can (Video)

Cora Jade turned against Roxanne Perez last week, just one week after they won the WWE NXT women’s tag team titles. Jade cut a promo on NXT this week outlining the reasons behind her decision to turn against Perez. The title, according to Jade, was a lie and had lost all of its significance. You can watch Jade throw the title into a trash can in the video below.
