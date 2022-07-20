Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

On Tuesday night’s episode of “WWE NXT,” Cora Jade tapped into her inner Alundra Blayze and threw her half of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash. The incident came about following Jade’s surprise turn on her tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, the previous week, just one week after the duo captured the titles during the “Great American Bash” special. Perez, who had been mysteriously attacked earlier in the night, was competing for the “NXT” Women’s Championship — held by Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose — when the Jade struck, costing Perez the golden the opportunity. Jade would add more salt to the wound by attacking Perez with her trademark skateboard following the match. The scenario has left many fans wondering about the status of the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship, particularly given the fact that on the main roster, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts have been left to collect dust following the reported backstage walk out in May by former champions Naomi and Sasha Banks, leaving the titles currently vacant.

