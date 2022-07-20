ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

David Ortiz Has 3-Word Message For Yankees About Aaron Judge

By Matt Audilet
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who's currently in the midst of contract extension negotiations with the New York organization, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Tonight, Judge is in the...

Ed
1d ago

That’s a comment he should have sent to the Red Sox Organization after letting some of their quality players leave in the last several years.

5
Robert Logan
1d ago

The Yankees need to pay up. Judge deserves a multi year contract worth at least 350 million dollars or more. He's the heart and soul of the team and has had issues but has always given his all. I've been a Yankees fan for 50 years and I would really hate to see him go anywhere. He was born to be a Yankee.

3
 

FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

2 Teams Are Rumored To Have Most Interest In Juan Soto

Juan Soto's future with the Washington Nationals has been the biggest topic in the MLB for the past week. On Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Buster Olney named two potential trade suitors for Soto. Surprisingly, Olney named the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots...
WASHINGTON, DC
