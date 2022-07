TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For some in the Big Bend, consignment shops are one answer to rising inflation. "We have a lot of people calling in - probably at least eight to 10 a day - calling in asking how we work. Probably open up about as many new accounts every week - so yeah, there has definitely been an uptick," Jane Davie, owner of Consignments By Jane said.

