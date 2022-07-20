Minot Park Board talks budget schedule, other issues

A short road trip definitely worth planning and taking, a tradition that so many people look forward to. The 2022 North Dakota State Fair in Minot is ready to roll kicking off this Friday. What pops into your head when you think of the NDSF or any fair for that matter? I mean they all ( in every city almost ) have so many things in common that people have come to love. The concerts, the rides, the animals, and without a doubt the food, especially the fried foods. Nowadays there doesn't seem to be anything you can't find at the fair that is NOT FRIED.......except for these 5 things You WON'T Find FRIED At The NDSF This Year:

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO