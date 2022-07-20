ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

MANZI, ZIMMERMAN SHINE AS INDIANA CLAIMS JUNIOR LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION FOUR CROWN

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 2 days ago

A three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth proved to be the difference maker during Tuesday night’s Junior Little League 14U Section Four Championship game, as Indiana clinched the title after taking down Hollidaysburg, 6-4. Jake Slebodnick has the recap from Renda Digital TV. The turning point...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdadradio.com

INDIANA 12U BASEBALL TEAM LOOKING TO REBOUND TONIGHT

On Tuesday night, Indiana rode a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Hollidaysburg, 6-4, at White Township Recreation Complex for the Junior Little League 14U Section Four Championship. Indiana’s 12u team is also competing for a Section 4 title, but the team will have to...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA GETS WIN IN FIRST GAME OF JUNIOR LITTLE LEAGUE SECTIONAL

After rain concerns prompted the cancellation of our Renda Digital TV webcast of the District 7/District 11 sectional game between Indiana and Hollidaysburg yesterday, we plan to air tonight’s game instead, starting at 5:45 PM. Indiana won last night’s game, 14-6, behind a 4-for-4 performance at the plate from...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

LOMBARDI WELCOMES TRIO OF STUDENT-ATHLETES FOR 2022-23 SEASON

INDIANA, Pa. – IUP head men’s basketball coach Joe Lombardi announced the addition of three members to his program for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The trio of newcomers includes two true freshmen who hail from Pennsylvania in Jaheim Bethea and Dolan Waldo, along with an inter-conference transfer who originally hails from New York in Jaylen Stewart.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

CLYMER 10U SOFTBALL TEAM ADVANCES

In Little League softball yesterday, Clymer’s 10U team, the Section 4 champ, beat Section 2 winner Bullskin, 5-2, to move on in the state tournament to play Section 7 title winner Caln, which beat North Pocono, 8-5. The next game is this afternoon at 2:30 at Caln, the host...
CLYMER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
City
Indiana, PA
Hollidaysburg, PA
Sports
City
Dubois, PA
Indiana, PA
Sports
City
Crown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Indiana State
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Freshman LB Marquan Pope Suffers Career-Ending Injury, Will Remain Around Team

Marquan Pope’s college career has come to an abrupt and heartbreaking end before it could even begin, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced at the ACC Media Days Thursday. Pope suffered a cervical spine injury, McGonigal reported, that he first suffered while in his high school days. When he suffered the same injury during Pitt’s spring practice, he had it evaluated and taken care of by Pitt’s medical staff, but it was enough to officially end his playing career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘He’s Going to Make a lot of People Happy’: Ta’Mere Robinson’s Former, Current Head Coach Elated for Penn State Commit’s Future

Brashear High School head football coach Andrew Moore wasted no time expressing how he feels about his star player, Ta’Mere Robinson. “Ta’Mere is probably the best human being on the face of this earth,” were the first words Moore spoke in his interview with Nittany Sports Now not long after Robinson announced his commitment to Penn State Friday night.
PENN, PA
wdadradio.com

BLUE MASS TONIGHT TO ALSO HONOR 45TH ANNIVERSARY OF 1977 JOHNSTOWN FLOOD

The Holy Family Parish in Seward will host a special mass tonight to not only pay tribute to first responders, but to also remember the 45th anniversary of the 1977 Johnstown Flood. Tonight’s “Blue Mass” at the church on Bridge Street will also feature a blessing of emergency response vehicles...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Junior Little League#Renda Digital Tv#Rbi
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

CHARGES FILED IN MARCH SHOOTING IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly fired a gun that hit an apartment building in an incident on March 31st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Joseph Plivelic Jr. of Indiana was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. He then went into a vehicle in the “00” block of North Taylor Avenue, and then fired a gun, hitting an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. Plivelic is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief along with a borough code violation.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

New travel stop opens in Brookville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Love’s Travel Stop opened its doors Thursday in Brookville, bringing 130 truck parking spots and 55 jobs to Jefferson County. The store is located off Interstate 80 using Exit 81 (1373 Route 28). It’s over 12,000 square feet. Now the seventh location in Pennsylvania, Greg Love, the co-CEO of […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cranberryeagle.com

Mars hires athletic director, assistant high school principal

ADAMS TWP – Zach Matusak was hired as the new athletic director for Mars Area School District at a meeting Tuesday night. Matusak will fill the role vacated by the retiring Scott Heinauer, who held the position for more than 30 years. Heinauer announced his retirement in June. His...
MARS, PA
WTAJ

Report: Drunk Somerset County man leads park ranger on chase

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a park ranger in his side-by-side while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The incident happened on June 17 in Jefferson Township, according to court documents. A Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) ranger from Forbes State Forest […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

A LIGHT ACTIVITY DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

First responders had a light day of duty on Wednesday. Indiana fire fighters were summoned to St. Andrews Village on Indian Springs Road at 11:21 yesterday for an automatic fire alarm activation that turned out to be a false alarm. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to the Ray Road area at 6:32 PM for what has been described by Indiana County 911 as an “unknown fire in the woods”. Fire chief Jody Rainey said that it was a controlled burn clearing brush in a field nearby.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Washington County child flown to hospital after cat attack

A child from Washington County was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital Tuesday after their family called 911 when they were attacked by a cat. Washington County dispatch said the call came in around 1 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Seventh Street in the California borough.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

148th annual Bedford County Fair full schedule

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 148th annual Bedford County Fair is set to kick off soon, bringing a week full of fun to the community. Starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, the fair will open its gates with tons of events going on right away. There will be events such as square […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy