Fieldcrest rezoning approved by Kingsport BMA

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposed residential development that could bring just over a thousand new homes to Kingsport is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved a rezoning request for the proposed Fieldcrest development, which would be located off Fieldcrest Road and Catawba Lane, less than a mile north of West Ridge High School. Once fully built out, the 201-acre site is expected to have 1,050 units, including 400 single-family homes, 250 townhouses, and 400 apartments.

Eight acres have also been zoned “neighborhood commercial.”

The proposed development also includes space for a potential new elementary school. City officials believe the development could add around 355 students to the city school system.

The measure was approved in a 5–1 vote with Alderman Betsy Cooper abstaining.

The BMA annexed the property and approved a plan of services at its June 21 meeting. Because the annexation was non-contiguous, state law required the city to seek an interlocal agreement with the county detailing how the city will provide services to the newly annexed area. The County Commission unanimously approved the agreement last month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.