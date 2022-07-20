ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Fieldcrest rezoning approved by Kingsport BMA

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposed residential development that could bring just over a thousand new homes to Kingsport is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved a rezoning request for the proposed Fieldcrest development, which would be located off Fieldcrest Road and Catawba Lane, less than a mile north of West Ridge High School. Once fully built out, the 201-acre site is expected to have 1,050 units, including 400 single-family homes, 250 townhouses, and 400 apartments.

Eight acres have also been zoned “neighborhood commercial.”

Kingsport BMA looking to align beer sale hours with wine hours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCqqW_0glf68wx00

The proposed development also includes space for a potential new elementary school. City officials believe the development could add around 355 students to the city school system.

The measure was approved in a 5–1 vote with Alderman Betsy Cooper abstaining.

The BMA annexed the property and approved a plan of services at its June 21 meeting. Because the annexation was non-contiguous, state law required the city to seek an interlocal agreement with the county detailing how the city will provide services to the newly annexed area. The County Commission unanimously approved the agreement last month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Jared Drive officially closed

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport has closed a road near Eastman Chemical Co. as it looks toward industrial development in the area. Jared Drive was officially closed at the start of July, city officials said, and it is part of a larger project, which will include building a new road in the area.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. mayor, several commissioners ‘suffering from COVID’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission canceled its monthly meeting as several commissioners and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable experience COVID-19. According to a release from the county mayor’s office, the meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday night. However, the meeting was “tentatively” pushed back a week to July 28. “Several members […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TN Comptroller releases details of Mountain City recorder investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee financial investigators outlined their case against two municipal employees of Mountain City, Tenn. on Thursday. An investigation released by Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower alleges Mountain City recorder Sheila Shaw attempted to cover up thefts by one of her former employees. As detailed in a press release […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Johnson City Schools officials chalk shooter drill up as a success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools (JCS) and multiple agencies conducted an active shooter drill on Thursday at Science Hill High School. Officials announced in a news release that the drill began at 9 a.m., and school officials assured the community that the heavy police presence at the school’s campus allows school leaders […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
bjournal.com

Tennessee Hills Distillery to expand operations in Sullivan County

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Tennessee Hills Distillery officials have announced the company will invest $21.3 million to expand in Northeast Tennessee by adding a Bristol location to serve as the company’s new headquarters. The new location will join Tennessee...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kingsport Board#Alderman#The County Commission#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Weber City appoints new chief of police

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Weber City has a new police chief. According to the Weber City Police Department, Donald Harding III was appointed on Tuesday, July 19. Harding previously served as an officer within the police department. News Channel 11 spoke with Harding in June, when officers and former police chief Matt Bishop were appealing to the town council for hazard pay.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport BMA hears of possible alternatives for riverfront

KINGSPORT — Kitty Frazier, the city’s Parks and Recreation manager, asked one question: What if?. During Monday’s work session, members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were asked to consider a possible way for the city to capitalize on one of its biggest assets: What if the Holston riverfront were transformed into a crown jewel and destination point?
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

FedEx to open distribution center near Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — FedEx plans to open a new distribution center near Bristol, Virginia. According to the company, it has entered into a lease agreement on a new 251,000-square-foot distribution center on Bonham Road. The facility is expected to be operational next year and will employ full-time and part-time employees. The company did not […]
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton to celebrate Christmas in July next week

ELIZABETHTON — The thermostat certainly isn’t saying “It feels a lot like Christmas,” but Main Street Elizabethton is inviting people to celebrate the magic of Christmas in downtown Elizabethton during these dog days from Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30. Downtown businesses have caught the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee's new grading scale makes sense to us

Starting with the coming school year, Tennessee students will not have to work as hard to get the same letter grade thanks to a new state law that has been adopted by the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Johnson City school districts. The law put in place a new statewide grading...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County employees get pay raise, bonus defeated

ELIZABETHTON — Employees of the Carter County government had a win and a loss during Monday night’s budget setting session of the Carter County Commission. The commission approved a budget that included a $2,000 increase in pay for employees. Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said that amounted to a 7.5% increase for the lower-paid employees.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

$37M spent at Bristol Casino in 1st week

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An update from Gaming Compliance on Wednesday revealed that gamblers spent more than $37 million at Bristol Casino from July 5-14. The Hard Rock chain welcomed the public into its 30,000-square-foot facility for the first time on July 8. The first nine days — including soft opening events — saw $34,577,021 […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Beyond the Podium: Carter County Mayor

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County voters will pick between three candidates for mayor in the August 4 general election. Republican nominee and current mayor Patty Woodby is seeking her first full term. She was appointed in 2020 after former mayor Rusty Barnett died in office. Woodby points to...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mountain City recorder, clerk both arrested for ‘official misconduct’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, two Mountain City employees have been charged with felony misconduct. According to City Mayor Jerry Jordan, City Recorder Sheila Shaw is facing a charge of Official Misconduct and former city hall clerk Donna Nelson is facing charges of theft between $2,500 and […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County Schools announce principal for new Jonesborough Elementary

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools (WCS) has officially named the principal of the new Jonesborough Elementary School. A release from the school district says Matt Combs has been selected “after careful deliberations.” “Mr. Combs was chosen for his specific skill set and inherent strengths. Those skills and strengths match the particular needs of […]
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Abingdon Mayor, Derek Webb

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sat down with Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy