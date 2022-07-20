ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

John Vinh Tran, 53, of Pittsfield

By Edge Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Vinh Tran, 53, of Pittsfield died Monday, July 18, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. John was born in Vietnam on September 1, 1968 to Vinh Tran and Dong Nguyen....

William G. Jerome, 89, of Pittsfield

William G. Jerome, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Pittsfield on October 30, 1932, the son of Ambrose and Ida Montour Jerome, he was raised in Lenox where he attended local schools and was a 1950 graduate of Lenox High School, where he excelled in sports. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Bryant College in Providence, R.I. and a Master of Arts degree from American International College in Springfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mary Dey Holt, 90, of Lee

Mary Dey Holt, 90, of Lee passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on September 24, 1931, in New Jersey to the late Raymond and Rose Davidson Dey. She graduated in 1950 from The Forman School in Litchfield, Conn., where she met her beloved husband Henry. She and Henry were married on February 21, 1951, at Central Presbyterian Church in Montclair NJ. Mary took pride in keeping a beautiful home and she dedicated herself to raising her two children.
LEE, MA
Florence Meehan Reynolds-Mullany, 87, of Great Barrington

Florence Meehan Reynolds-Mullany, 87, of Great Barrington passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Great Barrington. Born on September 6, 1934 in Webster, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Francis and Regina (Phoenix) Meehan. She graduated from St. Louis High School in Webster and attended Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Tanglewood in the City Returns to First Street Common, Pittsfield Massachusetts

Summer in the Berkshires is in full swing and that means lots of amazing outdoor events, including the return of Tanglewood in the City. Tanglewood in the City is back at The First Street Common in downtown Pittsfield! For the fourth year in a row, Mill Town Capital has teamed up with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Center for the Arts for a free screening of a Tanglewood performance this Friday, July 22nd at The Common.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lenox, MA
Elaine Burr Campbell Sharki, 80, raised in North Egremont

Elaine Burr Campbell Sharki, 80, of Bolingbrook Ill., formerly of Norwich N.Y. passed on Thursday, June 23, 2022,at Advent Health in Bolingbrook. Elaine was born on March 19, 1942, in Pittsfield, Mass., to the late Dwight P. Campbell and Anita M. Campbell and was raised in North Egremont, Mass. Growing up, Elaine was a member of the 4-H Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Elaine graduated from Mt. Everett Regional High School in 1960 and went on to earn her nursing degree at Albany Medical Center School of Nursing in 1963.
EGREMONT, MA
Peter Picknelly Blueprints Another Legacy Project

As he talked about the many real-estate development projects he’s been involved with over the years and how they’ve come to the drawing board and then off it, Peter Picknelly said simply, “they develop … and then they happen.”. That was a very simple explanation for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Sophia Bletsos named human resources director for five towns

Berkshire County — Through a state Community Compact Efficiency and Regionalization grant, Springfield native Sophia Bletsos has been named the human resources director for five area towns: Great Barrington, Sheffield, New Marlborough, Monterey, and West Stockbridge. According to Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, Bletsos will work primarily from...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Fundraiser held for local comedian in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local comedians are raising money through the joy of laughter Wednesday. Comedians Phillip Anthony and Jess Miller held a benefit show for fellow comedian Artie Rob in Chicopee Wednesday evening. Artie recently suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak and move his right side. All benefits from Wednesday’s show will go directly to Artie as he fights through a challenging recovery.
CHICOPEE, MA
What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vietnam
Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Affordable housing units being built at former YMCA in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded grant funding to build affordable housing units at the former YMCA building in downtown Springfield. A total of more than $31 million in direct subsidies, tax credits, and housing vouchers to support the development and preservation of 11 housing facilities in Massachusetts, including 237 permanent housing units and 200 shelter beds for families and individuals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Jersey Boys’ at the Capital Rep in Albany, N.Y. through August 21

Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, N.Y. Book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, songs by Bob Gaudio. In the late 1950’s four young men from rural New Jersey came together to sing, and occasionally to break the law. The eldest, Tommy DeVito (born in 1928), and his brother were often jailed for minor theft and other offences. The youngest, Bob Gaudio (born in 1942), was a clean-living guy with music in his over-crowded soul. In between were Nick Massi (born in 1935) and Frankie Valli (born in 1937). With their first big hit songs, “Sherry” (1962), “Big Girls Don’t Cry” (1962), and “Walk Like a Man” (1963), they became the group to beat, the biggest group in pop music. This was a position they held for years even with the British competition that smacked American kids in the face, like The Beatles, in 1963. Neither the English singers, nor any other American group, ever surpassed The Four Seasons.
ALBANY, NY
CONNECTIONS: Laura Ingersoll did the extraordinary

About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the twenty-first century. Heroes are funny things. Laura Ingersoll was...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Officials warn residents to avoid illegal swimming areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

