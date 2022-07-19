ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

July 19, 2022

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 3 days ago

In past years, the guide to the Union County Fair was published in a magazine/pamphlet form, but this year Director Mike Schnell decided to go all 21st-century and put out the full-color, 50-page pamphlet online. The Union County Fair guide contains everything from A to Z – times, places, entertainment, pen...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – July 19, 2022

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Weaver Road to investigate a domestic argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. A report was taken, #22- 0585. Deputies responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Weaver Road for a domestic assault involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. As a result of the investigation, Eric M. White, age 41 of Marysville was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. A report was taken, #22-0586.
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Deer Creek Offers Free Day at the Ohio's Public Ranges in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio's premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 20. Caption: Visit one of Ohio's public shooting ranges on Saturday,...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Allen Lynn Grose

Allen Lynn Grose, "Lynn", of Richwood, passed away on Monday July 18, 2022 at his home following a nearly two year battle with leukemia at the age of 72. Lynn was born June 8, 1950 in Kenton to Emor and Glenna (Morris) Grose. He was one of a total of 15 siblings and loved each one dearly. Lynn graduated from Buckeye Local in 1969. He married Mary (Davis) Grose on June 25, 1983 in Marion and they were married for 39 loving years.
RICHWOOD, OH
City
Richwood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lakeview, OH
Marysville, OH
Government
Union County, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
County
Union County, OH
City
Marysville, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

LeeAnn Boggs Conner

LeeAnn Boggs Conner, age 75, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. A homemaker, she was a graduate of Enid High School and received a bachelor's degree from Hyles-Anderson College in Crown Point, Indiana. Of the Baptist faith, she was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hilliard. LeeAnn enjoyed gardening, sewing and cherishing time with family. She was born October 31, 1946 in Enid, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her father James Edgar Boggs and her mother, Patsy Ruth Miller Boggs and her 19-year-old son, Kevin Michael Conner. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clyde A. Conner, II, whom she married March 12, 1977 in Arlington, Virginia; her daughters, Kirsten (Chad) Ostrander of Yelm, Washington and Katherine "Kathy" Middleton of Lexington, North Carolina; her son, John (Carla) Conner of Marysville; her grandchildren, Amanda, Katie, Dale, Ashley, Emily, Kevin, Kaylee, Kiernan, Delaney, Aidan and Finnegan; her brother, Jeff Boggs; her sisters, Christine and Barbara Boggs; her half-brother, Stephen Boggs; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. Her son, John Conner, will officiate. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. Floral sympathies may be sent to the funeral home.
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff's Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4 shootings in 4 hours: What Columbus police know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police investigated scenes throughout the city of four different shootings overnight into Thursday. Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. the next day, gunfire hit four different people in four different cases. The Columbus Division of Police laid out what its investigators know about each so far to NBC4. 9:19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Tom Stephens
10TV

Columbus woman attacked by shark in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has quite a shark tale to tell. Tasa Summers was vacationing in Daytona Beach with her boyfriend when she decided to head into the ocean. She said she was about 50 to 100 yards from shore in waist deep water. "All of a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 reopens following crash

UPDATE: All lanes of I-270 north have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday. HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 is closed in the Hilliard area after what police said is a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. According to Hilliard police, I-270 northbound at Roberts Road is closed after the crash, which happened on I-270 near Cemetry […]
HILLIARD, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Police Chase Man with Warrants in Downtown Circleville

Circleville – A man is in custody after attempting to elude and escape from local police. According to Circleville Police department on 07/19/2022 at 1420 hours, Officer Carver was heading eastbound on E mill when he saw a man walking, the man who he had recently attempted to serve several warrants to recently. When the man saw the officer, he attempted to hide his face by looking down and away, when the officer passed by the man turned his head looking in the opposite direction attempting to block his identity.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
#County Fairs#The Union County Fair
unioncountydailydigital.com

Lin A. Herd

Lin A. Herd, 72, of Marysville, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Union County following an extended illness. A 1968 graduate of Glenelg High School in Glenelg, MD, she worked as an administrative assistant with Ohio State Highway Patrol office for 20 years. With a quick wit and a sharp tongue, she was also known to occasionally display a "slight bit" of sarcasm. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana. Lin was a longtime member of the Marysville Church of Christ, was an avid music lover, enjoyed sewing, fishing and camping, and was formerly very active with the Boy Scouts of America.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
unioncountydailydigital.com

County Reports First West Nile Positive Mosquito Pool

The Union County Health Department received notice from the Ohio Department of Health lab that a mosquito pool collected in the southern portion of Marysville has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The sample was collected on July 13 and submitted to the state lab as part of the Union County Health Department's routine environmental health disease monitoring program. West Nile Virus is carried by mosquitoes and was first found in Ohio in 2001. The bite of an infected mosquito can transmit West Nile Virus to humans. While most people who contract West Nile Virus experience no symptoms or mild illness, about one in 150 people infected can develop serious illness. To protect your family against West Nile Virus and other diseases than can be carried by mosquitoes:
UNION COUNTY, OH
10TV

COVID hospitalizations in Ohio steadily increasing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the very first cases of COVID-19, there has been one key indicator of how severe the current situation is: hospitalizations. In Ohio, we're back over the thousand patient mark for the first time in months. John Palmer from the Ohio Hospital Association still tracks those...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: COVID-19 cases rising in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is back at a point in the COVID-19 pandemic it hadn't previously seen in quite some time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) latest update on its map has Franklin County in the yellow, or medium, level. In addition, the CDC's map shows about 40 percent of counties […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

