July 19, 2022

LeeAnn Boggs Conner, age 75, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. A homemaker, she was a graduate of Enid High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Hyles-Anderson College in Crown Point, Indiana. Of the Baptist faith, she was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hilliard. LeeAnn enjoyed gardening, sewing and cherishing time with family. She was born October 31, 1946 in Enid, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her father James Edgar Boggs and her mother, Patsy Ruth Miller Boggs and her 19-year-old son, Kevin Michael Conner. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clyde A. Conner, II, whom she married March 12, 1977 in Arlington, Virginia; her daughters, Kirsten (Chad) Ostrander of Yelm, Washington and Katherine “Kathy” Middleton of Lexington, North Carolina; her son, John (Carla) Conner of Marysville; her grandchildren, Amanda, Katie, Dale, Ashley, Emily, Kevin, Kaylee, Kiernan, Delaney, Aidan and Finnegan; her brother, Jeff Boggs; her sisters, Christine and Barbara Boggs; her half-brother, Stephen Boggs; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. Her son, John Conner, will officiate. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. Floral sympathies may be sent to the funeral home.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO