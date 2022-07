ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Making the preforming arts come alive, the Ontonagon Theater of Preforming Arts is a gem in this small town. “Welcome to the Ontonagon Theater of Preforming Arts,” Dave Bishop with the Ontonagon Theater of Preforming Arts said. “We’re in the second and third floor, but primarily the second floor of the Ontonagon Township building. This was built as a memorial to the World War One veteran’s originally. It was built in 1923 through 1925 and the township offices are downstairs as well as the township library. This room was always a community room and it would have looked like a typical high school gymnasium with the maple flooring and a basketball hoop at each end.”

