A Florida jury found that Tesla Inc was 1 per cent responsible in the death of a teenager who crashed a Model S sedan into a concrete wall after the electric car’s speed limiter had been deactivated.Barrett Riley, 18, and his father James Riley, were found to be 99 per cent responsible for the teen’s death, the verdict from the federal Fort Lauderdale jury ruled Tuesday in what lawyers for the family described as the first trial against the electric-car maker over an accident involving one of their vehicles.In the case, the parents of Barrett, Mr Riley and Jenny, sought...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO