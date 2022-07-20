ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Residents also concerned about safety on Tod Avenue in Warren

By Abigail Cloutier
 1 day ago
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren councilwoman is looking to improve the safety of a major road in her ward following a rollover crash last week.

Sixth ward councilwoman Cheryl Saffold is calling for change to the traffic lights. She says flashing lights on the corner of Palmyra and Tod are part of the problem.

Saffold called for change at her ward meeting after being part of a close call on July 10.

“An oncoming car missed me by inches,” said Saffold.

Saffold said people consistently speed over the 35 mph limit on the road.

Johnnie Smith lives in the fifth ward but came to the meeting specifically to talk about Tod Avenue. She says a friend was recently in an accident at the intersection and her daughter is a bus driver for the city and she worries about her safety.

“They need to take into consideration people’s lives as opposed to money. You have children, people’s children, great-grandchildren that are on these buses,” said Smith.

Larry McMillion lives near the intersection and says the city needs to figure out a way to change the light back.

“It’s like a speedway. You got people coming from Lordstown, the 18-wheelers with their supplies, delivering them, there’s a school zone – – people don’t even give that no respect,” said McMillion.

Saffold said because the city received funding for changing the light, they’re unlikely to make a change. She says they did add a single box that shows how fast drivers are going to try to slow them down.

“People don’t pay that no attention,” said McMillion.

“Now there’s only one. I believe actually we may need three or four,” said Saffold.

Saffold said she’s looking for more ways to slow traffic down on the road.

