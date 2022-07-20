BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL WORKS ON FACADE ORDINANCE

The Wolf Administration has been holding some Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks over the past few years, and one of those clinics will be in Indiana County tomorrow. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Health announced three Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks across the commonwealth. A one-day clinic will be offered on Friday at Yellow Creek State Park from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is part of the Department of Health’s effort to make sure that all eligible state residents have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, including the recently approved pre-school pediatric vaccine. In addition to the pediatric vaccine, the clinics will also offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults, along with boosters. If anyone is getting their first shot at the park, attempts will be made to schedule the second-shot at the State Health Center closest to where they live.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO