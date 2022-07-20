ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL WORKS ON FACADE ORDINANCE

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 2 days ago

On Tuesday evening, the Blairsville Borough Council continued its work on a facade ordinance. The ordinance will ensure that unoccupied buildings within the...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Demolition underway at Hawkins Village in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. — Demolition continues at Hawkins Village in Rankin. The housing complex, built in 1941, is being demolished as part of a $35 million plan to redevelop the entire site. The Allegheny County Housing Authority assisted residents with relocating.
WTAJ

Blair County hearing scheduled for proposed store construction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public hearing Thursday, August 4, 2022, regarding M&G Realty. The company hopes to construct a convenience store in Antis Township and the meeting will cover their application for a DEP individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carrie Furnace gets $7.5M in state funding to move forward with redevelopment

The site of a former blast furnace is working on a makeover that could bring a flexible technology space, light manufacturing and film production and on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania state government allocated millions of dollars to help that project along. State Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, announced $7.5 million in...
RANKIN, PA
wdadradio.com

DCNR, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HOLDING COVID-19 CLINIC FRIDAY AT YELLOW CREEK

The Wolf Administration has been holding some Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks over the past few years, and one of those clinics will be in Indiana County tomorrow. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Health announced three Covid-19 vaccine clinics at state parks across the commonwealth. A one-day clinic will be offered on Friday at Yellow Creek State Park from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is part of the Department of Health’s effort to make sure that all eligible state residents have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, including the recently approved pre-school pediatric vaccine. In addition to the pediatric vaccine, the clinics will also offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults, along with boosters. If anyone is getting their first shot at the park, attempts will be made to schedule the second-shot at the State Health Center closest to where they live.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blairsville, PA
Blairsville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wdadradio.com

WARD REDISTRICTING TO BE DISCUSSED TONIGHT BY INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL

While there are no action items on tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Work Session Agenda, discussion is expected to focus on possible redistricting of the borough’s wards. Discussion on the issue goes back to April of this year, with some feeling that with the current layout of the four wards of the borough, representation on Indiana Borough Council may be lopsided. The borough is looking at either keeping the current four ward system in place, changing the number of wards in the borough, or making it an at-large system, and tonight’s discussion is expected to focus on the pros and cons.
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County judge strikes blow to 'newcomer tax'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge has struck a blow to the so-called "newcomer tax."In an order, Judge Alan Hertzberg ordered the recalculation of assessments on 750 new home sales. The ruling will result in lower assessments and lower taxes for those new home buyers.In a lawsuit, a group of those buyers accused the county and local school district of "sales chasing," immediately appealing the assessments on new home sales. Most homes in the county are assessed at a so-called "base year" rate established in 2012, but the new home buyers were assessed at much higher rates. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facade#Lerta
wdadradio.com

A LIGHT ACTIVITY DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

First responders had a light day of duty on Wednesday. Indiana fire fighters were summoned to St. Andrews Village on Indian Springs Road at 11:21 yesterday for an automatic fire alarm activation that turned out to be a false alarm. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to the Ray Road area at 6:32 PM for what has been described by Indiana County 911 as an “unknown fire in the woods”. Fire chief Jody Rainey said that it was a controlled burn clearing brush in a field nearby.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

STRUZZI AWARDED 2022 LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP AWARD BY STATE CONSERVATION GROUP

State Representative Jim Struzzi recently earned recognition by a state conservation group for his efforts in creating environment-related legislation. At a banquet in Harrisburg on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts awarded Struzzi with the 2022 Legislative Leadership Award. This award recognizes a legislator for their outstanding efforts that have helped further the activities and accomplishments of the PACD or the state’s 66 county conservation districts.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township attorney sworn-in as new district magistrate

Peters Township attorney Phil Melograne was sworn in July 18 as the new district magistrate for northeastern Washington County and is expected to begin his duties in office today. Melograne was unanimously confirmed July 8 by the state Senate to serve in the office vacated by Washington County Court of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport residents say MAWC water remains contaminated

Barbara Girgash pleaded Wednesday with Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members for help. Girgash, along with her McKeesport neighbor Pat Puko, said, a year after toxic chemicals infiltrated the city’s water system — runoff from foam used to extinguish a fire — testing indicates high levels of the dangerous substance remains present.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WTAJ

New travel stop opens in Brookville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Love’s Travel Stop opened its doors Thursday in Brookville, bringing 130 truck parking spots and 55 jobs to Jefferson County. The store is located off Interstate 80 using Exit 81 (1373 Route 28). It’s over 12,000 square feet. Now the seventh location in Pennsylvania, Greg Love, the co-CEO of […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Airport has new manager

The Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport has a new manager to replace Ike Kelly, who retired in December. The Butler County Airport Authority announced Monday that Michael Biggs will begin his new job next month at the facility on Airport Road in Penn Township. Biggs' most recent position was as the contracting...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Florist Will Remain Open With New Owner

A longtime downtown business that was preparing to close later this year will now be staying open. The Butler Florist said in a Facebook post that the organization has found a new owner willing to buy the business. Longtime owner Ed Bloom originally said he would be retiring and closing...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy