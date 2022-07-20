Post 2 opens area tournament with win over Post 13

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The American Legion Baseball Area 2 tournament opened up in Morgantown on Tuesday night with Morgantown Post 2 taking on Clarksburg Post 13.

A pair of run-scoring singles put Clarksburg in front in the top of the first but they would never lead again.

Morgantown put up a five spot in the bottom of the fifth, starting with a bases loaded, two-run single off the bat of Jett Walters to tie the game.

That was followed by a Caleb Cottle single into left-center that plated two more before a Post 13 error gave Post 2 a fifth in the inning.

The visitors kept fighting though, adding a third run in the third inning on a Brock Moore line drive single that drove in Nathaniel Junkins.

Clarksburg threatened further with two runners on base and one out but Zach Brennan converted a shallow fly ball to right field into a pair of outs as he doubled the runner off at first base to end the inning.

Walters came through once again to extend the lead in the fourth, shooting a double into center to score Aaron Forbes with an error on a Cottle fly ball added another to make it 7-3 headed into the fifth.

The effort stayed alive the whole night for Post 13 though with Aidan Eddy clubbing a solo home run over the left field wall to give his team some momentum but Tyler Furbeee managed to strike out Junkins and induce a groundball to end the inning.

Morgantown finally broke it open in the fifth.

After Clarksburg intentionally walked Forbes to load the bases, Brennan launched a line drive over the left fielder’s head to drive in all three runners before winding up at third base on the throw home.

The home team added one more in the fifth before tacking on three in the sixth to make this a run-rule victory in six innings.

Furbee earned the win with a shortened complete game performance, allowing three earned runs and scattering nine hits while not issuing a single walk.

Post 2 advances to face Bridgeport Post 68 tomorrow afternoon while Post 13 awaits the loser of that contest in an elimination game to be played tomorrow evening.

