South Carolina lawmakers propose extending prison sentences up to 25 years for abortion providers and those 'aid, abet, or conspire' to help a woman get one

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert, Charles R. Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eteo_0glf4NB100
People rally in support of abortion access at the South Carolina State House on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
  • South Carolina's Senate Bill 1373 makes giving an abortion or helping a woman get one, a felony.
  • The proposed law would make "aiding and abetting" an abortion punishable by 25 years in prison.
  • The bill makes no exceptions for abortions sought due to fetal abnormality, rape, or incest.

