South Carolina lawmakers propose extending prison sentences up to 25 years for abortion providers and those 'aid, abet, or conspire' to help a woman get one

Thousands of Florida families will receive one-time checks for $450 a child starting this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he set aside $35.5 million of COVID-19 relief funds for the checks. The stimulus is directed at offsetting the costs of inflation, according to state officials.
Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a judge to testify in Georgia's election-interference probe. He didn't show up for a July 11 hearing in New York to show cause why he could not testify in Georgia. Now, Giuliani received a final order to testify before a Georgia grand jury on...
An Oklahoma bakery owner was arrested on charges she swung a wooden pole into a Capitol window. Dova Winegeart's friends tipped off the FBI with photographs of her at the Capitol on January 6. Winegeart and her husband admitted in November that they were present at the Capitol.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline. The office informed Mesa...
Last year, the Education Department announced temporary reforms to PSLF. Sen. Menendez and Rep. Norcross introduced a bill to make reforms permanent for public servants. Their reforms include student-loan forgiveness for those in public service prior to 2007. Two Democratic lawmakers want to ensure public servants have all the time...
A person in Rockland County, New York, has polio. Health officials believe his illness was derived from an oral vaccine no longer used in the US. The CDC recommends all Americans get four doses of the injectable polio vaccine in childhood, meaning most people are protected.
Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota demanded Bill Gates testify over his farmland purchases. He told the House Agriculture Committee it shouldn't ignore the amount of farmland Gates owns. Johnson questioned Gates' plans since the billionaire said countries like the US shouldn't eat meat.
George Gascón recall effort: Signatures to recall DA delivered to county clerk. Organizers of an effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón submitted roughly 717,000 petition signatures to election officials Wednesday in hopes of putting the fate of the county's top law enforcement officer in the hands of voters.
A beauty YouTuber said she had to carry her dead fetus for two weeks before she could remove it. Marlena Stell said a Texas anti-abortion law made doctors wary of giving her miscarriage treatment. It's one example of how abortion legislation is affecting other reproductive healthcare.
Mark Zuckerberg will give a six-hour deposition on Cambridge Analytica as part of a class-action lawsuit. The class action was filed in 2018 on behalf of California Facebook users. Departing COO Sheryl Sandberg will face a five-hour deposition.
Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 and gained national success through social media. The company alleges that two cookie businesses are profiting off of its 'successful trade dress'. The legal battle has been dubbed the #UtahCookieWars on social media. Utah-based cookie giant Crumbl Cookies is suing two smaller cookie companies...
Amazon is delaying plans to open a new warehouse near Omaha, Nebraska. The facility was expected to create 1,000 jobs and bring in more than $200 million to the local economy. Amazon CFO Brian Oslavsky told reporters in April that the company is stuck with "too much space."
The Texas Freedom Caucus sent a letter to the law firm Sidley Austin LLP. The letter said legislation will be introduced to prohibit law firms from paying for abortion travel. "Conduct yourselves accordingly," the letter cautioned.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not attend the funerals of Uvalde victims, documents show. Schedules obtained by local media do not include any funerals of those killed. A shooter killed 21 people, including 19 children, in the elementary school in Uvalde.
Mark Leibovich said Ron DeSantis still faces a competitive reelection bid in Florida in November. Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic, told Insider that the state was still "pretty swingy." The Republican governor has emerged as a leading potential presidential contender in 2024.
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams raised $22 million for her gubernatorial campaign in May and June. Abrams will run in a rematch against Brian Kemp, who raised roughly $7 million over the same period. Since launching her campaign last December, Abrams has raked in over $49 million in contributions.
