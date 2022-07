ORLANDO, Fla. – A 48-year-old man who was the driver of a disabled car was killed in a crash in Orlando Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 27-year-old from Orlando stopped just after 9 p.m. to help after spotting a 2016 Toyota Corolla with its hood open in the southbound lanes of Orange Avenue, just north of Mid Florida Drive.

