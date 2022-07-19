ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Men’s Basketball's Mulcahy, Nathan and Palmquist Named to NABC Honors Court, Team Earns Academic Excellence Award

R Scarlet Knights
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers men's basketball had three student-athletes recognized for their academic achievements today as they were named to the 2021-22 NABC Honors Court. Guard Paul Mulcahy (Human Resource Management), forward Oskar Palmquist (Communication) and center Luke Nathan (Organizational Psychology) were recognized by the National Association of Basketball...

R Scarlet Knights

Vedral Named to 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers football QB Noah Vedral earned a spot on the Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team® released Wednesday. The nominees are based on exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field. Recently named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

