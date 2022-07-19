Men’s Basketball's Mulcahy, Nathan and Palmquist Named to NABC Honors Court, Team Earns Academic Excellence Award
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers men's basketball had three student-athletes recognized for their academic achievements today as they were named to the 2021-22 NABC Honors Court. Guard Paul Mulcahy (Human Resource Management), forward Oskar Palmquist (Communication) and center Luke Nathan (Organizational Psychology) were recognized by the National Association of Basketball...scarletknights.com
