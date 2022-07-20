ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Zoey Stark Returns To NXT On 7/19, Earns Women's Title Opportunity

By Robert DeFelice
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Zoey Stark has been away from NXT since November after she was sidelined on television by Toxic Attraction in order to heal a real injury. Stark suffered a torn ACL and Meniscus during a three-way tag team ladder match...

