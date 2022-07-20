Yarmouth Fire Department responds to call at Cousins Island power plant

(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO