Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth Fire Department responds to call at Cousins Island power plant

By Matthew Bourgault, WGME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH (WGME) -- The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a...

Related
WGME

Maine woman killed, another critically injured in head-on crash in Jay

JAY (WGME) -- A Livermore woman was killed, and another woman was critically injured in a head-on crash in North Jay on Wednesday. Police told the Sun Journal a Subaru Outback and a Ford Edge collided head-on near the intersection of Maxwell Road on Route 4. The driver of the...
JAY, ME
WGME

Thousands without power as strong storms slam Lakes Region

SEBAGO (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power as strong storms slammed the Lakes Region Thursday night. Trees and wires were knocked down in Standish and Sebago. Power was knocked out at the intersection of Route 302 and Route 115 in Windham after a transformer...
SEBAGO, ME
WGME

Criminal detainee who escaped from Maine psychiatric center captured in New Hampshire

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- After a three-day search, Capitol Police say they have captured a man who escaped from an in-custody Maine group home. Police say 32-year-old Anthony Waack was placed into the custody of the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta after he was found not criminally responsible for multiple charges of theft, burglary, and failing to stop for police in Androscoggin County.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Arson at Bath school forcing students to relocate

BATH (WGME) – Work is underway on an alternate school for Dike-Newell elementary students. This comes after police say someone set the school on fire, which then rekindled two days later and destroyed half the school. The plan is to move students to the former regional vocational center for...
BATH, ME
WGME

Cumberland County Jail inmate who died on July 6 identified

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell just before 10 a.m. Whitford was found by a correctional officer while on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Alarming figures show Maine setting a homicide record in 2022

(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
MAINE STATE
WGME

CMP crews restore power before sweltering heat sets in

STANDISH (WGME) -- Central Maine Power crews worked hard Tuesday morning to get power restored after damage from Monday night’s quick moving storm in Standish. A utility pole snapped and was in the middle of Bonny Eagle Rd. between Chicopee Rd. and Ossipee Trail, causing hundreds to be without power.
STANDISH, ME
WGME

Asylum seekers moving into Saco hotel, school district concerned about costs

SACO (WGME) -- Asylum-seeking families are starting to move into a hotel in Saco. About 300 people, including dozens of children, are expected to arrive there by mid-September. "It's really an honor to be part of this work," Julie Allaire with Catholic Charities Maine said. "This is a new opportunity...
SACO, ME
WGME

New mural in downtown Portland encourages people to shop locally

PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a new mural in downtown Portland encouraging people to shop locally. The mural is at the corner of Brown and Free streets. Portland Downtown says it's to discourage graffiti and promote small businesses in the area. The group says the wall was once a graffiti hotspot...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Mercy Hospital to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Northern Light Mercy Hospital will host a COVID-19 pediatric vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic will be held at the Fore River Parkway campus in Portland at at 155 Fore River Parkway. The clinic will provide Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 6 months to 5 years....
PORTLAND, ME

