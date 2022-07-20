Yarmouth Fire Department responds to call at Cousins Island power plant

JAY (WGME) -- A Livermore woman was killed, and another woman was critically injured in a head-on crash in North Jay on Wednesday. Police told the Sun Journal a Subaru Outback and a Ford Edge collided head-on near the intersection of Maxwell Road on Route 4. The driver of the...
SEBAGO (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power as strong storms slammed the Lakes Region Thursday night. Trees and wires were knocked down in Standish and Sebago. Power was knocked out at the intersection of Route 302 and Route 115 in Windham after a transformer...
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- After a three-day search, Capitol Police say they have captured a man who escaped from an in-custody Maine group home. Police say 32-year-old Anthony Waack was placed into the custody of the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta after he was found not criminally responsible for multiple charges of theft, burglary, and failing to stop for police in Androscoggin County.
SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department has released more images of a family that hasn't been seen since early July. The surveillance images show Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen at the Walmart in the town of Mexico on July 2. The Maine Warden Service is searching...
BATH (WGME) – Work is underway on an alternate school for Dike-Newell elementary students. This comes after police say someone set the school on fire, which then rekindled two days later and destroyed half the school. The plan is to move students to the former regional vocational center for...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell just before 10 a.m. Whitford was found by a correctional officer while on...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A murder suspect from Maine has been arrested in Mexico. Police say 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland was arrested late Monday evening in Cancun, Mexico. He's accused of killing his girlfriend, 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme, in a hit-and-run in Acadia National Park back in June. Lester was also...
(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
STANDISH (WGME) -- Central Maine Power crews worked hard Tuesday morning to get power restored after damage from Monday night’s quick moving storm in Standish. A utility pole snapped and was in the middle of Bonny Eagle Rd. between Chicopee Rd. and Ossipee Trail, causing hundreds to be without power.
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man is accused of murdering a Massachusetts man. Police found 20-year-old John Paquin suffering from gunshot wounds on Howe Street Sunday night. Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston has been charged with murder. “When we heard the gunshots, they came out to check the...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A business owner in Deering Oaks Park in Portland says some homeless campers are driving her customers away. Victoria "Queenie" Thayer opened Queenie's Castle this summer. Campers are now on two sides of her sandwich shop. Police say one camper, caught on surveillance video, walked off with...
SACO (WGME) -- Asylum-seeking families are starting to move into a hotel in Saco. About 300 people, including dozens of children, are expected to arrive there by mid-September. "It's really an honor to be part of this work," Julie Allaire with Catholic Charities Maine said. "This is a new opportunity...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) – Maine is known for its beaches, especially in Southern Maine, but for some, they’re hard to access. That’s why Old Orchard Beach is now trying to make it an easy ride to the shore for people who need it. Ten wheelchairs are...
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Workers at the Chipotle in Augusta are accusing the chain of union busting after it abruptly closed the location. Chipotle closed the store at 1 Stephen King Drive in Augusta on Tuesday. The closure came as workers voted to form an independent union last month. Workers will...
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – The annual TD Beach to Beacon 10k is back in person for the first time since 2019. Mile markers went up Wednesday along the route from Crescent Beach to Portland Head Light. More than 6,000 runners completed the race in 2019. Registration usually fills up...
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Chipotle employees in Augusta say they're outraged after the company announced plans to permanently close their store shortly after they moved to unionize. Last month, the store became the first Chipotle in America to file a petition to unionize. Chipotle insists that's not why they're closing...
PORTLAND, Maine -- Maine Medical Center’s Chair of the Department of Medicine recently donated his kidney to a former patient. He’s hoping to inspire others to give the gift of life. Dr. Aji Djamali recently donated his kidney to a former patient at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a new mural in downtown Portland encouraging people to shop locally. The mural is at the corner of Brown and Free streets. Portland Downtown says it's to discourage graffiti and promote small businesses in the area. The group says the wall was once a graffiti hotspot...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Northern Light Mercy Hospital will host a COVID-19 pediatric vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic will be held at the Fore River Parkway campus in Portland at at 155 Fore River Parkway. The clinic will provide Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 6 months to 5 years....
LEWISTON (WGME) – The second largest school district in Maine is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 as it looks forward to the start of the school year. Lewiston superintendent, Jake Langlais, is hoping some of the more significant mitigation strategies are behind them. The district continues to encourage...
