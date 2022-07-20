ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Park residents gather to speak out against program set to house ex-Rikers inmates in neighborhood

By News 12 Staff
A local catering hall in Morris Park was filled with neighbors up in arms against a housing complex in the Jacobi Hospital campus.

The housing complex is set to house former Riker’s Island inmates with critical health issues.

The meeting, which was set up in collaboration with Community Board 11 and Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez, had Morris Park residents enraged about the possible development.

Former Councilman Mark Gjonaj was also in attendance and voiced his opposition alongside Marjorie Velazquez.

NYC Health + Hospitals provided the following statement: "NYC Health + Hospitals has long recognized that stable, affordable housing is critical to the health and well-being of every New Yorker.  We are excited to help provide some of our most medically fragile patients the opportunity to receive dignified housing and high-quality services on the NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi campus through the Just Home project."

The project still requires City Council approval, and if approved, construction would not start for another three years.

