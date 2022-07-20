ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

Roosevelt residents aim to put a cork in plans to open new liquor store in village

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Some residents in Roosevelt are hoping to put a cork in plans to open a new liquor store in their neighborhood.

The proposed liquor store would take the place of a former cleaners on Nassau Road.

Those in the area say the village could find something else for the space.

"We could do better than a liquor store - it's a big spot with a basement area, a couple of stores next to it," says Kamal Bowrey, of Roosevelt. "Let's open up stuff - maybe a day care or something for the community."

People say they that the proposed liquor store is less than a mile from two other liquor stores.

Community leaders are also opposed to the possible new business coming in.

"If you want to bring in a cleaner - to God be the glory, if you want to bring in a good family restaurant - to God be the glory, but Roosevelt is not going to be the dumping ground of the system," says Pastor Arthur Mackey, of Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral.

Mackey and Hempstead Town Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby wrote letters to the State Liquor Authority to voice their opposition to the proposed store.

The attorney who represents the proposed liquor store sent a statement, which reads in part, "We have worked with our client to determine the best possible location to serve the public's convenience and advantage and after analyzing the community data and surrounding liquor stores. It was determined that Roosevelt has no open liquor store in the community and would be better served with the opening of this store."

In hopes of bringing this issue to the national level, Mackey also sent correspondence to the White House.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

