Saint James, NY

St. James woman dies months after being run over by homeless woman who was trying to steal her car

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A woman died months after suffering serious injuries when a homeless woman tried to take her vehicle and ran her over.

The incident began when Lorraine Lombardo, of St. James, pulled into the parking lot of St. Mary's Church in Lake Ronkonkoma in April. ​

Police: Woman steals car, runs over owner at Lake Ronkonkoma church

When she got out of her car to drop off a clothing donation, police say a homeless woman, Doreen Dunbar, jumped into the driver's seat with the engine still running.

"She tried to fight the girl off and she grabbed the steering wheel," says Laura Lindsley, a longtime friend of Lombardo. "The girl shoved her and ran over her."

Dunbar was charged with assault and robbery.

Lombardo, 63, was treated for serious leg injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Lindsley says her friend then suffered a stroke and fell into a coma.

"We thought she was gonna get better - she's a fighter," Lindsley says. "I would like justice for Lorraine."

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney released a statement saying, "We are aware of the recent and tragic death of the victim in this case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding that death to determine whether it is possible to file any additional charges against the defendant."

Friends say Lombardo served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1980s.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

