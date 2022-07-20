ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenhurst, NY

Detectives: 3-year-old girl in critical condition after being found unresponsive in Lindenhurst residential pool

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Lindenhurst Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk detectives say.

Officers responded to 341 North Broadway at around 3:15 p.m. after a 911 call reported a child was unresponsive in the home's swimming pool.

Avery Wilcox, a resident of the home, was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

