Police seek suspects who threw objects from moving car at several people in Monsey

Ramapo police are looking for a car connected to incidents targeting the Jewish community.

Police say someone threw objects from a moving car in Monsey over the weekend.

The suspects allegedly were driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck when they threw eggs and other objects at several people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400 or use the Rockland DA Tip 411 line.