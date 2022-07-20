Peekskill Common Council approves law to create civilian complaint review board

Residents of the Peekskill community a have new pathway to have their voices heard.

Peekskill Common Council officially approved a law to create a civilian complaint review board.

The review board was approved Monday night during a council meeting.

It comes in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and the executive order from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2020 for police reform.

The city is now in the process of establishing the board that will "provide civilian participation in the complaint review process involving City of Peekskill police officers."