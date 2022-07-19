ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AOC mocked for ‘pretending to be handcuffed’ while being arrested by Capitol Police during abortion rights protest

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwU0B_0glf1xcS00

ALEXANDRIA Ocasio-Cortez is being dragged for "pretending to be handcuffed" when Capitol Police arrested her during an abortion rights protest.

Capitol Police arrested several Democratic Congressmembers, including members of "The Squad," on Tuesday at a protest against the Supreme Court's Roe v Wade ruling on the House steps in Washington DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGQNl_0glf1xcS00
AOC, along with several other Democrats, were arrested at an abortions rights protest in DC on Tuesday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33Si_0glf1xcS00
The New York congresswoman was mocked on social media for 'pretending to be handcuffed'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrGL6_0glf1xcS00
AOC her raising her fist in defiance Credit: Twitter/DouglasKBlair

AOC was taken away with her arms placed behind her back, acting as if she was handcuffed; however, video from the scene showed her raising her fist in defiance.

Critics heckled the New York congresswoman on social media, mocking her for "breaking her fake handcuffs."

"Dude, she pretended like she was handcuffed? 🤦‍♂️," one person tweeted.

Another critic wrote: "Is she just holding her hands behind her back to pretend she has handcuffs on? Haha."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frKEo_0glf1xcS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfVvz_0glf1xcS00

"Why is she holding her hands behind her back like she's handcuffed when she's very clearly not?" wrote a third person.

A fourth Twitter user blasted AOC, tweeting: "AOC PRETENDS to be handcuffed in arrest protesting Supreme Court -- then raises her fist, breaking her fake handcuffs CLOWN WORLD LOL."

A total of 34 protesters, including 16 members of Congress, were arrested for Crowding, Obstruction, or Incommoding, Capitol Police said.

Other Congress members arrested included Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Nydia Velazquez, Jackie Speier, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley, Madeleine Dean, Barbara Lee, Katherine Clark, Sara Jacobs, Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin, Alma Adams, Veronica Escobar, Ilhan Omar and Jan Schakowsky.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted following her arrest, "Abortion rights are human rights, and I'm not letting up in this fight."

In a statement following her own arrest, Congresswoman Maloney said, “there is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care."

"I have the privilege of representing a state where reproductive rights are respected and protected — the least I can do is put my body on the line for the 33 million women at risk of losing their rights.

"The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls, and any person who can become pregnant."

On Roe v. Wade, Rep. Levin said; "Our country has never really made big changes, not expanded rights, based on some senators and representatives having a lovely conversation in the Capitol.

"It happens because of social movements. It happens because people march, people protest, people organize, people get arrested."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5XkH_0glf1xcS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq59g_0glf1xcS00

The arrests from Tuesday's demonstration mark the second time lawmakers have been taken into custody during protests following the recent Roe V. Wade decision.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif) was arrested last month on Capitol property during a pro-abortion rights rally, The Hill reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g9ek_0glf1xcS00
Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speak to the press while detained on July 19 Credit: Reuters

Comments / 259

irishjack
3d ago

They were also pretending to be arrested. I'm sure they didn't end up in a holing cell with the regular criminals awaiting arraignment. They were probably dropped off at a different entrance to their office building. Another way to defund police. Have them perform useless publicity stunts instead of doing their job to protect the piblic.

Reply(7)
141
jeffrey rupp
3d ago

Just like her border holding facility stunt with the crocodile tears. She was no where near the facility. Why do people keep electing her?

Reply(4)
118
Ken DeBault
3d ago

Typical. You mean she wasn't fearing for her life, a woman of color, being arrested by white cops? No cuffs. As fake as her.

Reply(4)
137
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Person
Katherine Clark
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Madeleine Dean
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Judy Chu
Person
Jackie Speier
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To GOP Bill Proposing Child Support For Unborn Children

50 Cent reacted on Instagram to a bill proposed by Republican senators Marco Rubio and Kevin Cramer that would allow mothers to begin collecting child support at conception. The Unborn Child Support Act comes after the Supreme Court's recent controversial ruling on Roe v. Wade, which stripped away federal protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Aoc#Capitol Police#Protest#Democratic#The Squad#The Supreme Court#House
The Week

Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell blame each other for Biden dropping nomination of anti-abortion judge

When the Biden administration dropped the proposed nomination of a conservative anti-abortion lawyer for a lifetime federal judgeship in Kentucky on Friday, a White House spokesman cited opposition from home-state Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) agreed, saying President Biden had agreed to nominate lawyer Chad Meredith as a "personal friendship gesture" to him, until Paul sabotaged the nomination.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
615K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy