AOC mocked for ‘pretending to be handcuffed’ while being arrested by Capitol Police during abortion rights protest

ALEXANDRIA Ocasio-Cortez is being dragged for "pretending to be handcuffed" when Capitol Police arrested her during an abortion rights protest.

Capitol Police arrested several Democratic Congressmembers, including members of "The Squad," on Tuesday at a protest against the Supreme Court's Roe v Wade ruling on the House steps in Washington DC.

AOC, along with several other Democrats, were arrested at an abortions rights protest in DC on Tuesday Credit: Getty

The New York congresswoman was mocked on social media for 'pretending to be handcuffed'

AOC her raising her fist in defiance Credit: Twitter/DouglasKBlair

AOC was taken away with her arms placed behind her back, acting as if she was handcuffed; however, video from the scene showed her raising her fist in defiance.

Critics heckled the New York congresswoman on social media, mocking her for "breaking her fake handcuffs."

"Dude, she pretended like she was handcuffed? 🤦‍♂️," one person tweeted.

Another critic wrote: "Is she just holding her hands behind her back to pretend she has handcuffs on? Haha."

"Why is she holding her hands behind her back like she's handcuffed when she's very clearly not?" wrote a third person.

A fourth Twitter user blasted AOC, tweeting: "AOC PRETENDS to be handcuffed in arrest protesting Supreme Court -- then raises her fist, breaking her fake handcuffs CLOWN WORLD LOL."

A total of 34 protesters, including 16 members of Congress, were arrested for Crowding, Obstruction, or Incommoding, Capitol Police said.

Other Congress members arrested included Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Nydia Velazquez, Jackie Speier, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley, Madeleine Dean, Barbara Lee, Katherine Clark, Sara Jacobs, Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin, Alma Adams, Veronica Escobar, Ilhan Omar and Jan Schakowsky.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted following her arrest, "Abortion rights are human rights, and I'm not letting up in this fight."

In a statement following her own arrest, Congresswoman Maloney said, “there is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care."

"I have the privilege of representing a state where reproductive rights are respected and protected — the least I can do is put my body on the line for the 33 million women at risk of losing their rights.

"The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls, and any person who can become pregnant."

On Roe v. Wade, Rep. Levin said; "Our country has never really made big changes, not expanded rights, based on some senators and representatives having a lovely conversation in the Capitol.

"It happens because of social movements. It happens because people march, people protest, people organize, people get arrested."

The arrests from Tuesday's demonstration mark the second time lawmakers have been taken into custody during protests following the recent Roe V. Wade decision.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif) was arrested last month on Capitol property during a pro-abortion rights rally, The Hill reported.